Some estimates put the cost of building out AI data centers in the U.S. large enough to implement a Chinese Communist Party style surveillance state at $20 Trillion. If this is indeed the intention of spreading “flock cameras,” and other such surveillance, then the question becomes, who will pay for it?

It’s not a great leap to imagine that the same investment managers who peddled woke agenda will now begin to peddle the notion that investment in AI data centers will be a new frontier in investing, clearing the way for migration of some portion of the U.S.’s roughly $46 Trillion in retirement accounts into funding the very data centers that many people oppose.

The past decade saw Wall Street overwhelmingly bypass customary investment due diligence in favor of trendy, “woke” virtue-signaling such as Environmental, Social, & Governance, “sustainable,” and Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion. These same managers are beginning to make noises about (and redirect investment into) data centers.

This means that on top of tax abatements, which shift tax burden from wealthy Mega-Corporations and onto We The People, U.S. citizens will likely also bear the brunt of the infrastructure costs, via their investment accounts.

UnWoke.Academy uncovers such things, while the Financial PMA provides better, America-first alternatives, such as on-shoring and the rebirth of American industry.