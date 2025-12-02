One very simple move could put an additional ~$47,000 in your 401(k) account, (based upon national averages).

The next time you get a Fee Disclosure in the mail for your company’s retirement plan, open and read it. Whatever you’re paying in broker/advisor fees, imagine that charge dropping to ZERO. Next, imagine your company gaining BETTER service. It’s not only possible, it’s very likely.

This small change is beautifully simple, and a growing list of companies are doing it:

Eliminate the “plan advisor” fees. Drop them to zero.

The company then elects to work directly with a trained specialist, who serves only the retirement plan and is paid directly by the company (likely tax deductible). Pro-Tip #1: this eliminates conflicts of interest. Pro-Tip #2: companies market lower cost/better quality plans for recruiting. Pro-Tip #3: small & mid-sized employers seldom work directly with specialists, yet this is frequently savers’ largest account.



Since you’re following UnWoke.Academy, you can already guess that we intend to bring our “woke” research into discussions of appropriate investment options for employees. (Hint: some employees may not want to fund Blackrock, and, no, an all Vanguard lineup is likely NOT appropriate.)

Fun facts (and a few estimates) about your money:

If you’re among the roughly 71.5 million Americans with access to an employer-based retirement plan, keep reading…

There are over $13 trillion in employer-based plans, like 401(k).

On average, around 68% of people with access participate. This means approximately 48.6 million people have account balances.

401(k) plans pay broker/advisor fees of 0.15% yearly, on average (your plans fees could be higher or lower).

Based upon these figures, this works out to an average per-person fee of $399.18/yr. Year after year, quarter after quarter, those fees are subtracted.

There is no requirement that 401(k) Plan savers foot the bill; in fact, direct specialists often help eliminate conflicts and better address administrative concerns like fiduciary oversight.

NATIONAL AVERAGES

$13 trillion ← estimated amount in employer-based plans

0.15% ← estimated average plan broker/advisor annual fee

$19.5 billion ← how much this would amount to in annual subtractions

$399.18 ← subtracted from your account, on average

- Eliminate the fee -

Making matters worse, brokers/advisors paid via fee deductions frequently have conflicts of interest. Affiliations with other products and services mean that they have other ways of getting paid too, which can conflict with the best interests of the plan, the people in it, and the company providing it.

FeeBased401k.com and FeeBased403b.com were created in 2009 to address all of these problems. These later turned into PlanPartners.net. When companies contract directly with plan specialists who are free from conflict, other good things happen in addition to reducing fees. By compensating specialists directly, they clear us to examine all sorts of typical issues, such as eliminating conflicts of interest, establishing clear fiduciary lines of authority, and addressing documentation and structural issues like integrations, that are commonly overlooked.

