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A look into some of the names behind Data Centers

Will you start seeing them in your next investment statement?
Jonathan Broadbent's avatar
Jonathan Broadbent
Jun 10, 2026

Continuing our research into the money behind Data Centers, we explore some of the names lining up behind the push (or that stand to gain from) them.

These names will very likely to start showing up in the mutual funds promoted in your IRA, 401(k), and elsewhere.

If you’re concerned about A.I. Data Centers, don’t give them your money to build/expand.

There are roughly $47 Trillion in U.S. retirement accounts; $13 Trillion in 401(k) accounts alone. You have choices - don’t fund what you don’t want for our future.

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