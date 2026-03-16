Digital privacy & security.

If you’re new to UnWoke.Academy, you may have missed the two episodes with Andrew Riddaugh, founder of Liberation Tek. Andrew worked cybersecurity for Trump’s fist administration, then started LiberationTek.com when Biden took office. You can watch them here and here. Websites and software that doesn’t spy on us.

But what about hardware (phones, laptops, tablets, etc.)?

I stumbled upon Mark37 while browsing OBBM Network TV (a distribution partner of UnWoke.Academy) and signed up immediately to receive their newsletters and learn more about them. Visiting their website, I was greeted with:

Ultimately, in keeping with conservative/patriots’ interests in reducing the amount of access to our information, and whatever control might stem from it, most freedom-loving Americans should avoid a great deal of mainstream tech. (I’ll save another dive into Centralized Banking Digital Currency (CBDC) for another time.)

Imagine my surprise when my first e-mail arrived and I learned that Mark37 founder Patrick Tario just recently met with G. Edward Griffin, who you may know from - The Creature from Jekyll Island and Red Pill University.

Mr. Tario and Mark 37 even offer free consultations. We are not affiliated in any way and derive no benefit from sharing this information. We simply care enough about Freedom & Liberty to share information like this with encouragement that all Americans should be working to safeguard the freedoms and liberties we hold dear.

In Mr. Tario’s words (copied from his recently shared e-mail):

Privacy Advocates,

I just got back from a week in California.

I flew into San Jose on the 7th, drove up over the Bay to Navato, then hugged the coast all the way down Highway 1, cutting through the mountains above Santa Cruz (where I used to live), dropped into Monterey, continued south to Avila Beach and the Paso Robles hills, and finally landed at Marina Del Rey and flew out of LAX on the 14th.

It was equal parts breathtaking and sobering.

Let’s start with the obvious:

$6 gas.

$18 tacos. (When I raised an eyebrow, the waiter deadpanned, “Welcome to California.”)

Housing costs that would make your stomach turn.

I heard the same refrain from multiple people I care about; friends who are sharp, talented, and deeply aware of their situation: “I know we could sell, move almost anywhere in the country, and live like kings... but...”

The buts were always different. Job is here. Family is here. Moving is a headache. We just renovated.

I understand all of it. I had the same excuses at one point. None of it changes the math.

**The cage is gilded. And California built a beautiful one.**

The weather was genuinely stunning. Perfect temperatures, lush green hills, sunrises and sunsets I won’t soon forget.

Highway 1 is still one of the most spectacular drives on earth. I even discovered a few beaches I’d never explored before, despite making that drive dozens of times over the years.

Over the Central Valley, however, where a huge portion of the produce that ends up on American dinner tables is grown, I watched chemtrail grids being laid out in the sky EVERY DAY. Systematically. Repeatedly.

Make of that what you will. I make quite a bit of it.

The highlight of the trip though, without question, was spending time with G. Edward Griffin. If you don’t know his work — The Creature from Jekyll Island, Red Pill University — that’s a homework assignment I’ll let you sort out.

I asked him how he’s managed to stay so sharp at age 94 and his answer was simple: “I wake up every day with drive and purpose and on a mission. Learning new things and wanting to leave an impact.”

... as if he hasn’t already done enough, he’s still charging.

You know the saying, “Don’t judge an author by his/her book.”? This most definitely doesn’t apply to Mr. Griffin.

He talked with us for 10-12 hours each day. He was humble, kind, gracious, thoughtful and rarely skipped a beat. He’s one of the most well researched, inquisitive, open minded and inspirational people I’ve ever met. I will remember for the rest of my life the 2 days we spent up in the mountains together at his cabin... and hope to be back soon.

The second most inspiring thing from the trip was a long meeting and conversation with a partner who’s on the verge of launching something I’ve been watching closely: an open-source home automation system — your own personal Jarvis — that is private, secure, and completely outside the control of Amazon, Google, Apple, or anyone else in the surveillance economy.

No cloud dependency. No data harvesting. No terms of service that let a corporation listen to your conversations in your own home.

This is the direction we’re moving at MARK37, and it’s coming faster than most people realize.

While the Global Technocracy is playing wack-a-mole with those trying to avoid the surviellence state, the tools to reclaim your home, your data, and your digital life are being built right now by people who actually believe in freedom.

What an exciting time to be alive!

Would I move back to California? Not for any amount of money. But I’m glad I went.

I’ve come to see California as a mirror.

It shows you clearly what happens when beauty and comfort become the cage that keeps people from asking harder questions or making harder choices.

The sunsets are real and stunning... but so are the chains.

Speaking of harder questions, Mr. Griffin and I went deep on AI, surveillance, and what you can actually do about it.

If you missed our live webinar last Wednesday, the replay is available now:

👉 Watch the Replay: AI Preparedness

It’s worth your time. I promise.

Please give it a listen and share it with someone who needs to hear it.

Blessings,

Sean Patrick Tario

and The MARK37 Team