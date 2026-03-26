AGCO Corporation (AGCO) 2026 Proxy Vote Alert

From: Financial PMA + UnWoke.Academy

AGCO’s Annual Meeting is in-person on April 23, 2026, 9:00 a.m. ET, Duluth, GA.

The proxy contains five items (four management + one stockholder proposal) — no explicit ESG/DEI weighting in current executive pay metrics. However, the company publishes a full 2025 Sustainability Impact Report with climate targets, renewable energy goals (60% by 2026), Scope 1&2 reduction targets, and “inclusive culture” initiatives. It maintains strong ESG ratings (MSCI, CDP, S&P Global, Sustainalytics). The former Sustainability Committee was repurposed as the Technology Committee effective January 1, 2026; the Governance Committee now oversees environmental policies, climate change, GHG emissions, and workplace health/safety. Board diversity policy considers race, ethnicity, and gender (current slate: 33% gender / 11% ethnic diversity).

The proposals contain no new woke mandates and pay is largely financial. However, approving them entrenches a board and culture with active ESG/sustainability governance, dedicated reporting, “inclusive” programs, and directors bringing sustainability credentials. The recent committee rename does not erase the embedded agenda. The stockholder special-meeting proposal (10% threshold) is correctly opposed by the board; these lenses view low thresholds as tools for ESG activists to disrupt.

Our joint recommendation — send a clear accountability signal. Do not default to management’s “FOR” slate.

Proposal 1 – Election of Directors: WITHHOLD (or AGAINST) on all nine nominees. The full board (via Governance Committee) oversees environmental/climate matters; multiple nominees carry explicit sustainability credentials.

Proposal 2 – Advisory Say-on-Pay: AGAINST. While current metrics are mostly financial, the broader leadership culture (ESG oversight, sustainability reporting, inclusive initiatives) remains misaligned. Advisory “against” votes force compensation committee review.

Proposal 3 – Ratify Auditor (KPMG): FOR. Purely operational/financial; no ideological conflict.

Proposal 4 – Stockholder Proposal on Special Meetings: AGAINST. Low 10% threshold risks disruption by activist minorities (including ESG proponents); aligns with the board and conservative governance principles these organizations support.

Shareholders serious about merit, fiduciary duty, and keeping corporations focused on business — not social agendas — should send this clear signal.

Review the full proxy at https://investors.agcocorp.com/Annual-Meeting-Materials

Financial PMA | UnWoke.Academy

Protecting capital from woke capitalism.

This communication is not investment advice and is not a suggestion to purchase or sell anything. If you already own IBKR, and are a conservative patriot, consider voting in the above way.