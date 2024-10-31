by Jonathan Broadbent, Founder of UnWoke.Academy

“The Perils of Putting Politics Into Portfolios”



Financial firms everywhere are once again touting their advice on elections-related investing.

Are they all wrong? In short, yes. And I’ll prove it.

Behind the scenes, I can tell you from decades of experience that money managers love major events. Elections are no exception. Owning a Financial Services firm - the one that’s been hamstrung, attacked, and virtually shut down by Weaponized Regulators, ostensibly because I am conservative - I receive thousands of Action Alerts revolving around each and every event, all imploring me to pay attention to them. Their hunches are the best!, they say.

Each and every event, like war, new technology, or deciding between a Republic and Global Communism provides an opportunity for the financial world to turn loose their talking-heads. There is a seemingly endless flow of articles and shows, packed with myriad reasons why their thing is the right thing. If you believe them, their investments will more successfully navigate [insert issue or event].

Every time you or I read one of their articles, we’re supposed to remember their logo and think fondly of them. We’re supposed to believe them.

If you’re at all skeptical of pharmaceutical companies, apply that same skepticism toward “Wall Street”. Big-Pharma and “Wall Street” are remarkably similar, top-down mass-marketing influence campaigns meant to get everyone to buy into harmful stuff, in my book. You can’t go wrong by being VERY skeptical of Finance, and the current elections are no exception. (The Big-Pharma/Big-Finance analogy works well for me and people like me, because post-Covid, I have a high degree of skepticism of Big-Pharma… and, having spent decades going up against “Wall Street”. I encourage triple whatever skepticism you think is enough.)

Let’s break down the two different types of messages you’re likely to hear from Investment Managers related to the current elections taking place in the U.S., followed by the reasons that they’re both wrong.

Elections won’t have a big impact either way, so don’t worry. Also; invest with us. Elections will have an impact and we’re able to interpret and guess, so invest with us.

By Investment Managers I mean Mutual Funds, Exchange Traded Funds, and things like them, and the Financial Advisors who frequently recommend them.

The company that pushed out the above headline (“The Perils of Putting Politics Into Portfolios”) actually went so far as to create a dedicated website to address people’s fears about their investments in the current elections. Here’s a hint: the politics are already there! The takeaway from their site is: don’t worry, elections won’t have an impact and you should remain invested in the same way that you normally should be, because historically investment markets have mostly sort of ignored elections. And, oh, by the way, invest with us.

Other Investment Managers are suggesting that they have the true Secret Sauce that will help them, and you, to get through whatever comes next.

Ultimately, it’s Mission Critical to either remove politics from people’s investment portfolios or define whatever politics remain. Connected to this are all sorts of important considerations, like national security and the possible/intended destruction of Capitalism, which has benefitted countless people, lifting many out of poverty and offering upward mobility like no other system, ever.

As it relates to Investment Managers and their marketing: ignore all of it. It’s just words. The talking heads, emails, articles, websites, post cards, and whatever else Investment Managers may throw at you, those words can distract you from realities.

Where the proverbial rubber meets the road, where all such Investment Managers hope you don’t look, is what they are ACTUALLY DOING. And what they’re actually doing is, to a very large extent, nearly identical and very harmful.

Here’s a snapshot view of the investments you’re likely to be dumped into if you go with most any of today’s mega-managers:

As we’ve uncovered here…

…most of the managed investments you’re likely to experience in today’s already politicized, broken, and highly manipulated financial world are roughly identical and roughly equally harmful. This is bad on a number of fronts, making both #1 and #2 above Red Herrings. Both talking points serve to get you to invest with those companies but distract from the fundamental, broken nature of investment due diligence. In other words; both paths likely lead to roughly identical investments, almost none of which are helpful to you, the United States, Western Values, Judeo-Christian principles, Free Markets, or Capitalism.

Those Mutual Funds we’re analyzing are a snapshot view of last-known top-10 holdings in each of them. The rest is extremely difficult to determine; it’s all very black-box. The red and black numbers represent the Inspire Impact Score for each company. Are these companies that you want to be invested in? What if your investments are actually funding anti-American companies, causes, or countries? The chances are very good that you are being put into such things, because the pressure right now on “Wall Street” appears to be getting as many into this scheme as possible.

In fact, I argue that the political push that went into steering virtually everyone into investing in roughly the same small number of Globalist names - inflating their costs and creating what I consider to be a horrible Globalist Bubble - is designed to usher in Global Communism. The reason I say this is a bit complex and is covered in great detail throughout our UnWoke.Academy podcasts. In short: the notion behind everyone funding just a few Globalist companies is to create a world with only a few companies providing virtually all goods and services, all of which can be owned and controlled by a very small group of Globalist billionaires, who we’ve come to refer to as “tech-oligarchs.”

CONCLUSIONS:

I believe that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris both are puppets. They are Globalists who have no particular interest in the West, the United States, our sovereignty, your wealth, your prosperity, or in you. They and the people around them are gaining tremendous wealth and power through the collapse of the West and destruction of the United States.

There is collusion between “Wall Street” and Washington DC. I believe this is apparent, with a great number of people much more interested in lining their pockets than in service to community. This also seems obvious. However, as we uncovered here…



…it gets even worse. Some of our hard earned investment dollars are actually going directly into funding our enemies. This includes funding expanding military capabilities of the Chinese Communist Party, which includes nuclear missiles. (Most people, of myriad political beliefs, can agree that this is not good for world interests, especially given China’s abuses and history of human rights abuses. But sadly many cannot see beyond the charged, divisive rhetoric at what their money is actually going toward funding. That’s by design. Divide and conquer.)

You should want none of this, no matter your political leanings (unless you’re a far-Left Social Communist who believes that great things will result after the collapse of America and the West).

The answer certainly isn’t to ignore these issues. The answer is to Defund the “Woke”. Know what you own. DIS the Globalist Left; know where you Donate, Invest, or Spend. Vote Your Values. Whatever slogan you attach, the mission is to stop giving money to people who hate us.

The answer is in your actions from here. You can take what we give you on UnWoke.Academy and go “UnWoke” on your own, or give the information to an Advisor you trust who isn’t captive to “Wall Street” sales, or you can call Financial Planners Matt & Drew at Inspire, or you can join the Financial PMA… just don’t allow yourself to be defaulted into the harmful investments society is being dumped into carte blanche.

- Jonathan Broadbent