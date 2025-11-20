by Jonathan R. Broadbent

As the debate heats up over whether or not to include Alternative Assets in 401(k) Plans - see: Trump’s August Executive Order (below) - I’ve decided to drop an important note.

The article “Alternative Assets in a 401(k)? What Financial Advisors Really Think” attempts to delve into this hot-button topic, but should be taken with the proverbial grain of salt.

The chances are VERY good that any/all Financial Advisors interviewed for the article are biased. I don’t say that lightly. Setting aside top-down product pressures at most financial firms...

Financial Advisors who work on/get paid from 401(k) Plans are generally paid based upon how much money is in the plan, EXCLUDING direct investments. Investments in “Alts” will most likely be considered direct investments and therefore excluded from Plan Advisor’s compensation. This inherently makes most Plan Advisor/Financial Advisors biased… if they say “yes” to Alts, they’re saying no to some compensation.

This same conflict is a primary reason behind decades of Plan Advisors opposing Self-Directed Brokerage Accounts (”SDBA”). Money in such accounts generally subtracts from their pay, because it’s excluded from their compensation calculations. NOTE: I like Investopedia; however, it is conspicuously strange that this article presents SDBA as if they’re new; I’ve been working with them and advocating for them since 2009.

The Compensation Conundrum may especially include Plan Advisors who are paid from the Plan and also paid by selling financial products and services to the employees. Certain products pay more than others, while some pay none.

Trading costs and ability for Plan Advisors to get paid based upon trading activity and/or profit from the more mainstream investment offering will likely have major impact on this potential marketplace.

Done well, this could be a MAJOR contributor toward America-first, providing much needed funding to business enterprise... funding that could potentially bypass Wall Street, giving more money to companies in need.

Later we’ll get into whether or not offering “Alts” makes sense at all (hint: this will have everything to do with how it’s built and who offers/monitors the marketplace). We plan to release a detailed opinion.

For now, consider this chart. According to Apollo Academy, in their Many More Private Firms in the U.S. report, 87% of U.S. firms with revenue greater than $100 million are private. This gives an idea of the potential scope of the conversation.