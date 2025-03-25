Based upon Trump's America First Policy Statement (Feb 21, 2025) we're sharing a FREE personal Investment Policy Statement (IPS), for your use. A lot is happening in politics right now; between Trump, Musk, DOGE, and others, it seems everything is happening at breathtaking speed. However, we cannot possibly overstate the importance of this move on Trump’s part. If money is the root of all evil, this changes everything! Now it’s your turn…

Here's what this means for you...

When I look to quickly introduce UnWoke.Academy, I call it "the America's Frontline Doctors of Finance."

The short answer is that Wall Street & globalist banks no longer work for the betterment of the United States, the West, or Western Values - fairly universally, anti-West globalists have taken over Finance and subverted it, dictating strange new harmful behaviors in very much the same way that Big-Pharma uses money to control healthcare.

Not only does this provide continued funding of anti-American interest, using our hard earned retirement savings, it also robs free markets of needed capital and the ability to compete.

Many industries, like healthcare, tech, finance, education, and even legal, have insiders like me ringing the alarm bell. And much like the jab and surveillance-tech, the more people avoid the bad, the better all our lives get. After all, the pursuit of money is behind most of it.

What woke-Left consolidation of capital means for US is that very little money is available for small business/Free Market economy, forcing all of us into Big-Box Globalist brands, mostly all owned by the same small group of oligarchs. Trump is seeking to reverse this with his America First Investment Policy. But there's a lot of work to be done. Like Doctors who were allegedly paid to jab their patients, Big-Finance got hooked on easy money with virtually no checks or balances, and Big-Box doesn’t like competition. We believe we're now looking at a Globalist Bubble; a place where most unaware savers/investors are being set up for disaster, so that they lose money while large investors gain. As part of our efforts to help people avoid lingering in potentially doomed investments, funding woke, and missing out on the Freedom Economy, UnWoke.Academy has created and is sharing a DRAFT America First Investment Policy Statement for any/all. Share with your trusted advisors, rework, and use in good health. NOTE: you and your trusted advisors are responsible for whatever results, we’re simply sharing this framework in good faith.)

Here’s what it looks like. We created it in Microsoft Word in order to make it easily editable and sharable by all. Since we cannot share Word documents on Substack, we’re posting it publicly for download on the social media platform Telegram.