American Financial Group (AFG)

Presented by: Financial PMA + UnWoke.Academy

American Financial’s Annual Meeting is virtual on May 20, 2026, 11:00 a.m. EDT via: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AFG2026

The proxy contains standard management proposals (typically director elections, say-on-pay, and auditor ratification; no shareholder proposals noted). Executive compensation is primarily financial and performance-based (core operating earnings, combined ratio, ROE, etc.; no explicit ESG/DEI weighting). However, the company publishes a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Report, maintains a formal corporate responsibility and “sustainability” program with four focus areas (integrity/financial risk, communities/social opportunity, “welcoming workplace,” and managing environmental risk/operating sustainably), and discloses efforts in energy efficiency (LEED/ENERGY STAR certified space).

The proposals are:

Election of directors (typically 12 nominees for one-year terms). Advisory (non-binding) say-on-pay on named executive officer compensation. Ratification of Ernst & Young LLP as independent auditor for 2026.

Board recommends FOR all.

Our joint recommendation — send a clear accountability signal. Do not default to management’s “FOR” slate.

Proposal 1 – Election of Directors: WITHHOLD (or AGAINST) on all nominees. The board oversees corporate responsibility and sustainability matters.

Proposal 2 – Advisory Say-on-Pay: AGAINST. While current metrics are financial, the broader leadership culture (CSR/sustainability programs) remains misaligned. Advisory “against” votes force compensation committee review.

Proposal 3 – Ratify Auditor (Ernst & Young): FOR. Purely operational/financial; no ideological conflict.

Shareholders serious about merit, fiduciary duty, and keeping corporations focused on business — not social agendas — should send this clear signal.

Review the full proxy at: https://www.stocktitan.net/sec-filings/AFG/def-14a-american-financial-group-inc-definitive-proxy-statement-5ab2be94a05b.html

Financial PMA | UnWoke.Academy

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