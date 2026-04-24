UnWoke score: -48

New Perspective is an actively managed global large-cap growth mutual fund from American Funds/Capital Group. It invests in multinational companies positioned to benefit from globalism, with 52–53% U.S. equities and ~43–44% foreign (heavy Taiwan/Asia exposure via semiconductors). The portfolio holds ~265–270 securities; top 10 represent ~25–28% of assets. Key sectors: Information Technology (23–25%), Industrials (15–16%), Consumer Discretionary (12%), Healthcare (12%), Financials (11%), Communication Services (~10%). Significant non-U.S. exposure (TSMC, ASML, AstraZeneca) adds geopolitical and foreign governance drag. Data as of late March 2026.

Learn more here: American Funds or on Morningstar.com.

Key Top 10 Holdings & Individual Lens Assessments (approx. weights)