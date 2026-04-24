American Funds New Perspective (ANWPX)
UnWoke Fund Scoring Project
UnWoke score: -48
New Perspective is an actively managed global large-cap growth mutual fund from American Funds/Capital Group. It invests in multinational companies positioned to benefit from globalism, with 52–53% U.S. equities and ~43–44% foreign (heavy Taiwan/Asia exposure via semiconductors). The portfolio holds ~265–270 securities; top 10 represent ~25–28% of assets. Key sectors: Information Technology (23–25%), Industrials (15–16%), Consumer Discretionary (12%), Healthcare (12%), Financials (11%), Communication Services (~10%). Significant non-U.S. exposure (TSMC, ASML, AstraZeneca) adds geopolitical and foreign governance drag. Data as of late March 2026.
Learn more here: American Funds or on Morningstar.com.
Key Top 10 Holdings & Individual Lens Assessments (approx. weights)
TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor) ~4.1%: Critical semiconductor foundry with strong U.S. defense ties. Lower overt U.S.-style wokeness but foreign domicile + global supply chains. Company score ~ -30 (national security positive offset by non-U.S. factors).
META (Meta Platforms) ~3.7–3.9%: Social media/advertising giant. High 1792 Risk (content moderation, DEI, activism). Inspire: Strongly negative (~-93 range on similar big tech). Company score ~ -70.
NVDA (NVIDIA) ~3.0%: AI chip leader. Tech-sector ESG/DEI norms; 1792 High Risk. Inspire neutral-to-negative. Company score ~ -45.
AVGO (Broadcom) ~2.9%: Semiconductors/AI infrastructure. Similar tech sector drag. Company score ~ -40.
MSFT (Microsoft) ~2.6–3.5%: Cloud/software. Heavy DEI/Pride/globalist policies. 1792 High Risk; Inspire deeply negative. Company score ~ -70.
Alphabet (GOOGL) ~2.8%: Search/YouTube. Content + progressive activism flags. Company score ~ -65.
TSLA (Tesla) ~2.6–2.9%: EVs/autonomous. Musk influence provides some counterweight, but tech/auto ESG elements. Company score ~ -25.
Other notables (Eli Lilly ~1.5–1.7%, ASML, AstraZeneca): Pharma/biotech (healthcare policy ties) and European tech — mixed but generally moderate-negative due to globalist/ESG norms.