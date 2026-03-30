As a shareholder, you own a piece of the companies in your portfolio — and each year, annual meetings give you the powerful right to vote on critical issues like board elections, executive compensation, and corporate strategy through proxy voting. Far too often, these votes are cast by default in favor of management or influenced by large institutions pushing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) agendas that prioritize social activism over shareholder value, merit, and ideological neutrality.

This initiative, powered by Financial PMA + UnWoke.Academy and evaluated through the aligned lenses of UnWoke.Academy, delivers straightforward, no-nonsense analysis of current proxy votes. We cut through the noise to flag ESG/sustainability oversight, DEI programs, and related distractions — then provide clear voting recommendations (WITHHOLD, AGAINST, or FOR) designed to hold boards accountable and refocus corporations on fiduciary duty and pure shareholder returns.

Stay informed, vote intentionally, and help push back against woke capitalism — one proxy at a time.

Read our latest analyses below.

Read “Proxy Voting Outlook: Spotlight Turns to Governance in Transition year” from Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance for more on the corporate governance/proxy voting landscape.

Key takeaways: