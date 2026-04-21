Thousands of 401(k) Plans offer "custom model portfolios." The critical two elements of these do-it-for-me investment options are 1) what does it cost you? and 2) what do you get in return?

The image below is very typical of advisor groups offering to add custom model portfolios to workplace retirement plans. Custom Models (sometimes called “Managed Models”) are an add-on service to 401(k) Plans that are growing in popularity. Not all are bad, but some certainly are. This is where a little research comes in handy. The advisors behind the offering examined below list fees ranging from 1.56% to 1.85% - that's a LOT OF MONEY!

Let's put that fee into perspective: if your company 401(k) Plan has $10 million in it, these advisors might subtract around $185,000 in fees out of your and your co-workers' accounts every year. In exchange for letting them siphon money out of your account, they'll decide which mutual funds to put your money into, so you don't have to.

This offering is VERY high cost; are you at least getting sound investment advice out of it? We'll let you be the judge of that.

The center box is the mutual funds they're choosing to use. The boxes at the end of the arrows are the top 10 investments in six of the ten funds. Are they doing a good job of avoiding highly inflated stock prices and helping savers to diversify their investments? Are they avoiding duplicating your investments (the term for this is “portfolio overlap.”)

Oh, and in case you're wondering, the Advisors behind this offering are no small player; they report managing around $260 Billion of investors' savings. It's difficult to say how much of that might be subject so such high fees and woke-Left duplicate funding, but this initial deep-dive doesn't speak well for due diligence.

Better answer:

Eliminate all those fees. We talk about this often on UnWoke.Academy, like our "behind the veil" 401(k) episodes. Add SDBA and ditch both Plan Advisor and management fees.