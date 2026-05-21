Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET)

Presented by: Financial PMA + UnWoke.Academy

Arista Networks’ Annual Meeting is virtual on May 29, 2026, 11:00 a.m. PT via: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ANET2026

The proxy contains three management proposals — no shareholder proposals. Executive compensation is financial and performance-based (no explicit ESG/DEI weighting). However, the company has a strong Corporate Responsibility program with dedicated sections on Environment (Science-Based Targets validated by SBTi, comprehensive Scope 1/2/3 GHG emissions reporting, climate risk assessment, energy-efficient products), Social Responsibility (inclusive culture, employee engagement, diversity/inclusion emphasis, wellness programs, community giving via Arista Foundation aligned with UN SDGs), and Supply Chain Sustainability (RBA membership, human rights policy, supplier expectations). The Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee oversees corporate responsibility and ESG-related matters, with Board oversight of sustainability and “Corporate Responsibility Experience” listed as a key skill in the board matrix.

The proposals are:

Election of three Class III directors (Lewis Chew, Greg Lavender, Mark B. Templeton). Advisory (non-binding) say-on-pay on named executive officer compensation. Ratification of Ernst & Young LLP as independent registered public accounting firm for 2026.

Board recommends FOR all three.

Our joint recommendation — send a clear accountability signal. Do not default to management’s “FOR” slate.

Proposal 1 – Election of Directors: WITHHOLD (or AGAINST) on all three nominees. The board oversees corporate responsibility/sustainability matters.

Proposal 2 – Advisory Say-on-Pay: AGAINST. While current metrics are financial, the broader leadership culture (corporate responsibility, sustainability, and inclusion programs) remains misaligned. Advisory “against” votes force compensation committee review.

Proposal 3 – Ratify Auditor (Ernst & Young): FOR. Purely operational/financial; no ideological conflict.

Shareholders serious about merit, fiduciary duty, and keeping corporations focused on business — not social agendas — should send this clear signal.

Review the full proxy at: https://www.stocktitan.net/sec-filings/ANET/def-14a-arista-networks-inc-definitive-proxy-statement-3ba0ecc12898.html

Financial PMA | UnWoke.Academy

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