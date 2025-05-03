Things aren’t going well for Anheuser-Busch (or, arguably, any of the companies that went “woke”).

Yet here’s what’s missing in the headlines: you may be financially supporting them.

The above list shows some of the top institutional owners of the stock, many of them are due to investment choices in IRA and 401(k) accounts.

Recently, posts have circulated social media indicating an average pay and bonus package for the Chairmen and CEOs of such companies at around $16.5 Million last year, 2024. I’ve done some searches for Anheuser-Busch and cannot find 2024 numbers for them - I’ll come back and post them in the comments when/if I’m able to get solid numbers. My expectation is that their compensation during the woke years (2020 through 2024) was elevated, meaning that a few Chairmen, board members, CEOs, and the like, made big money off destroying the brand & reputations of various companies… all by using our hard earned investment dollars to do it.

Conclusion: you are likely paying for people to get rich of woke-breaking major brands. Follow UnWoke.Academy for tips on how to find out and how to “Defund the Woke.”