The following is not investment advice.

UnWoke score: -28 (moderately negative). It performs better than pure tech-heavy growth (e.g., closer to QQQ’s -55 to -70) due to diversification and some traditional holdings, but the responsible/ESG framework and inclusion of super-woke names like GOOG/MSFT/Visa make it misaligned with UnWoke.Academy/Financial PMA priorities.

Learn more: www.calvert.com

We are sharing the results of 10+ years of anti-woke research. Your portfolio deserves better than anti-American “woke” agenda. You have choices: