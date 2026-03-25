Calvert Equity Fund (CEYIX) -28
UnWoke Fund Screening Project
The following is not investment advice.
UnWoke score: -28 (moderately negative). It performs better than pure tech-heavy growth (e.g., closer to QQQ’s -55 to -70) due to diversification and some traditional holdings, but the responsible/ESG framework and inclusion of super-woke names like GOOG/MSFT/Visa make it misaligned with UnWoke.Academy/Financial PMA priorities.
Learn more: www.calvert.com
We are sharing the results of 10+ years of anti-woke research. Your portfolio deserves better than anti-American “woke” agenda. You have choices:
Join the Financial PMA,
conduct your own due diligence, or
share this information with financial professionals you trust (who aren’t woke).
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