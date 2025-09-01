UnWoke.Academy

UnWoke.Academy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jonathan Broadbent's avatar
Jonathan Broadbent
1d

What does this mean for the Financial PMA, where we started on this path years earlier? Read more here: https://jbroadbent.substack.com/p/on-feb-21-trump-issued-the-america

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jonathan Broadbent
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture