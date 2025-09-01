The America First Investment Policy Statement, released by the Whitehouse on February 21, 2025, lays a good foundation for Making America Great Again. It does so by removing money from the “woke” globalist/left and investing it instead in Free Markets. For those who may not know, it is a Free Market Economy that built America’s middle class, making us the “shining city on the hill.”

The fact that this directive counters The Globalist Bubble may help explain why coverage of the memorandum has been near zero.

From our perspective, this policy statement stands out as one of the most important, yet little known, steps President Donald Trump has taken. If successful, it will strike a blow right at the belly of the beast that we call the “swamp.” Without money - or unfettered access to it - the swamp will drain.

Think of USAID and the recently uncovered NGO allegations as 1/2 of the funding problem, answering the question, where do anti-American globalist/leftists get their money? (It’s highly likely that foreign adversaries are also funding efforts to undermine the United States; however, for purposes of UnWoke.Academy, we’ll focus on the two big ones that we may hope to expose and eradicate: taxpayer dollars and investor/consumer dollars.)

If money is the root of all evil, what the Trump administration directs in this document is that evil is to lose a significant portion of its funding. At UnWoke.Academy we’ve been half-jokingly referring to this as “defund the Woke”. We are, of course, using some of the Globalist/Left’s own language against them. “Go woke, go broke” is another trending term.

Don’t stop at “Defund the Woke”, however, because Trump’s Memorandum does much more. It gives clear indication of the types of companies and investments that should be funded in order to make business and industry thrive and Make America Great Again.

While “DOGE”, which stands for Department Of Government Efficiency captured the attention and imagination of the world, it’s not the whole financial picture. In fact, we suspect that DOGE is revealing less than half of globalist’s funding. The other half hides in plain sight and likely announces itself in your mailbox a few times per year (more on this in a moment).

According to website Investopedia, “Capital markets are… where savings and investments are channeled between suppliers and those in need. Suppliers are people or institutions with capital to lend or invest. They typically include banks and investors.”

The “investor/supplier” in the above definition is you. Through your investments, you are lending the use of your money so that businesses can grow and flourish. But which businesses? That’s the key question. Are you funding the woke companies that you may find frustrating and might be tempted to boycott? The chances are very high that 1) yes, you are and 2) you may have done better by avoiding woke and aligning your investments for a Trump economy.

If you are hopeful that “Wall Street” or global banks will adjust to the America First agenda without you insisting they do so, you may be disappointed to learn that there’s little or no evidence that Investment Managers are adjusting at all, at least not yet. For those in the America-first movement, hoping to Make America Great Again, this is our opportunity to proactively fund it.

Think your accounts won’t make a difference? Believe it or not, you/we have FAR more money than banks. Based upon a current web search using Brave Search, U.S. retirement accounts represent about $37.2 Trillion. Based upon many years of research and data compiled by UnWoke.Academy, these investment dollars lean heavily left, evidenced by the heavy funding of ESG & DEI initiatives, which led to mass consolidation of capital markets.

There is great data indicating that the few investment managers who did not go “woke” fared better than those who did. Unfortunately, those are far from mainstream, and very few investors were directed into such investments. Unfortunately, recent discoveries of ties between Wall Street, global banks, and funding the expansion of military & nuclear arsenal in Communist China lead to the conclusion that Wall Street, globalists, politicians, and perhaps even the Chinese Communist Party are collaborating.

Let’s assume for a moment that “America-last” globalist funding is split 50/50, with 50% coming from tax revenue (think USAID) and the other half coming from the capture of Capital Markets. The tax revenue fight will take some time and involve legal battles before we can hope to defund them to any significant extent. However, Capital Markets can be changed virtually overnight. Using the above 50/50 example, this would mean that half the funding of the things currently working in opposition to United States’ interests would dry up virtually overnight. Perhaps more importantly, Trump’s policy redirects funding into better investments in our future.

To put this simply, the things we fund today will become the reality of tomorrow. If we’re funding “woke” then future generations will inherit it; if we’re funding economic engines that empower freedom, liberty, and free enterprise, then that’s what the future will hold.

A tug-of-war is taking place between two completely different visions for how society is to organize and conduct itself; both require massive funding to accomplish their aims. For many years, the political left & globalists have controlled this capital. This Policy Statement throws down the gauntlet, proclaiming that it’s time instead to put America First.

During the Biden administration, and Obama before him, we saw and felt what a globalist (what some people call “America-last”) strategy looks like. In this battle for our future, one side embraces American Freedom & Liberty and is willing to work hard to gain a better, brighter future. The other side views free enterprise and self-determination as unfair and unjust and wants centralized government to control all such things so that concepts of fairness (referred to, oddly, as “equity”) can be managed and distributed. This side conveniently ignores the long history of universal failure, now catalogued neatly at www.VictimsOfCommunism.org.

So, what is an Investment Policy Statement?

UnWoke.Academy Founder Jonathan Broadbent has been working with, for, and on Investment Policy Statements (often referred to as “IPS”) for decades, including writing them from scratch and occasionally having to work within someone else’s document. Frequently, IPS have good intentions but do more harm than good. When well written and properly followed, IPS serve a very valuable purpose.

An investment policy dictates where money is to go. In other words, what gets funded and what does not. At a high level, it’s as simple as that. And when we’re talking about the United States economy, which impacts Western societies and the world, this is fundamentally important. It sort of means everything. After all, it was small business enterprise, free markets, capitalism, upward mobility, and private ownership that built America and gave her citizens the rights, freedoms, and self-determination that has made the Great American Experiment unique to the world.

With the release of one seemingly simple document, Trump announced to the world that our present status is unacceptable and that we’ll no longer continue on the same downward spiral. I’ll add the part that says, “insanity is doing the same things and expecting different results”, because that should be in the document in our opinion.

To accurately understand and effectively implement an Investment Policy, we need to have clear definitions. Two key concepts that are critically important to understand are “Capital” and “Fundamentals”.

Capital:

Ask any business owner and they’ll tell you that it takes money to make money. To start, expand, or grow, all businesses needs capital (“Capital” simply means the money needed to run a business). Often, this involves borrowing from a bank or from friends and family. That’s a typical starting point; however, there are limits to most people’s ability to lean on mom, dad, and friends for capital. After other sources have been exhausted, sometimes companies “go public”, meaning that shares of the company are made available to the public in exchange for funding/capital.

This is where the term “capital markets” comes from. It’s also the abbreviation you’re likely to run into when considering how and where to invest (when you see “Large Cap”, “Mid Cap”, “Small Cap”, or “Micro Cap”, this refers to the Capitalization of the company; how big it is). “Cap” is short for “capital”.

How much capital (money) a company has is often used to define its size. Unless helped artificially by things like government regulation, companies only grow from an idea to a success by doing many things well. Arguably, the most critical skill is handling money. This means using the capital they have (or can get access to) effectively and smartly. The dog-eat-dog world of may-the-best-idea-win is constantly pushing for best use of money, fewest mistakes, and regular innovation. This is what built America and our middle class.

When people like me use the terms “capitalism” and “free markets”, this is what we are referring to. This is largely what is meant by “Make America Great Again.” It means a marketplace of business ideas, both good and bad, fighting for your attention and your dollars, both consumer dollars and investor dollars. This is where Fundamentals come in…

Fundamentals:

Think of Fundamentals like common sense measurements of companies. It includes things like cash flow, earnings, research & development, and other tangible things. If you’ve ever imagined the sorts of things a business needs to provide a bank in order to get a loan, those are some of the fundamentals. Historically, people who invest money - often referred to as “money managers”, “investment managers”, or “portfolio managers” - have gone far beyond fundamentals. What has made some of them great, and successful, is digging deep to find meaningful insights that others may have missed.

Beginning roughly 10 years ago, but then accelerating during the Biden administration, the entire system that decides which companies get funded has been turned on its head. Instead of tangible fundamentals, this new virtue-signaling has been inappropriately applied to stock selection, steering mass investor dollars into far-left companies not because their fundamentals look good but because they check boxes that appear virtuous. Surprisingly, many/most investment managers went along, unquestioningly.

UnWoke.Academy Founder Jonathan Broadbent has been on a quest for answers for years. Quite literally, nobody that we’ve been able to find through our vast financial connections has been able to define today’s investment criteria. Catchy sounding terms like “Environmental, Social, and Governance” and “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” have taken over where we used to talk about the fundamentals of business management, product, patents, and profitability. The process of investment analysis, in other words, changed seemingly overnight from one thing that had terms we all know and can agree upon, to something else entirely. Everything that used to be up, became down, things that were good became bad, and overwhelmingly, capital decisions stopped making sense.

You don’t have to take our word for this, although we’ve been arguing this point for many years. An array of different entities are suing investment managers over this abandonment of tried and true, Fundamental common sense. The American Airlines Pilots Union, New York City Workers Union, nearly half of States Attorneys General, Indiana’s Secretary of State, and others are all suing or have otherwise pressed for a stop to the use of investment slogans that sound good on paper but lack clear definition or study.

Where we go from here depends largely upon you. Most on the political left (and those who have invested heavily in the United States moving to the left geopolitically) would love for all of us to ignore this policy statement, stay asleep, and allow our money to indefinitely fund far-left objectives, which would mean the certain demise of the United States as we know it. UnWoke.Academy and the Financial PMA are helping lead the charge toward exactly the opposite.

In order to make it easy for people to transition from woke investments to America First, we’ve adapted a free, shared personal version for general public use. Grab your free, editable copy, change as you and your advisors see fit, and together we can defund the woke and Make America Great Again. We created this shareable document to be edited by you and your advisors. Get your free copy by visiting UnWoke.Academy’s Telegram group. Telegram allows for easy sharing of documents.

Or email info@UnWokeInvesting.com to request a copy.

If your company offers a 401(k) Plan or something like it, you may already be familiar with Investment Policy Statements. Consider re-evaluating the menu of available investments through a fresh lens and perhaps updating your IPS (if you use one). We’ve done extensive research and find heavily left-leaning funds in most plans that we’ve examined, all documented at UnWoke.Academy. This is especially true for many index funds. Watch our episode on “parade of woke sameness” for an example of this. In it we show that many retirement savers are not nearly as diversified as they may think, instead many are steered under different fund names into overwhelmingly the same few (globalist) names. Simply giving employees investment options that are not woke, and don’t lean left is a great way for us as a nation to quickly redirect capital investments from woke companies and into the America First mission.