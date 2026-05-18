Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Presented by: Financial PMA + UnWoke.Academy

Caterpillar’s Annual Meeting is virtual on June 10, 2026, 8:00 a.m. CDT via: www.caterpillar.com/proxymaterials (register for the meeting via this link).

The proxy contains four main items (director elections, say-on-pay, auditor ratification, and one shareholder proposal on written consent). Executive compensation is primarily financial and operational (no explicit ESG/DEI weighting in the current program). However, the company maintains a dedicated Sustainability and Other Public Policy Committee (SPPC) with formal oversight of “sustainability” issues, including environmental matters and “climate change.” The company publishes detailed Sustainability Reports with 2030 goals, tracks Scope 1/2/3 emissions, and incorporates ESG considerations into broader strategy. The board skills matrix includes sustainability/climate expertise for multiple directors.

The proposals are:

Election of directors (typically 10–12 nominees for one-year terms). Advisory (non-binding) say-on-pay on named executive officer compensation. Ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as independent auditor for 2026. Shareholder proposal on shareholder right to act by written consent (Board recommends AGAINST).

Board recommends FOR management proposals and AGAINST the shareholder proposal.

Our joint recommendation — send a clear accountability signal. Do not default to management’s “FOR” slate.

Proposal 1 – Election of Directors: WITHHOLD (or AGAINST) on all nominees. The full board (via the Sustainability and Other Public Policy Committee) oversees sustainability/climate matters.

Proposal 2 – Advisory Say-on-Pay: AGAINST. While current metrics are financial, the broader leadership culture (sustainability oversight and reporting) remains misaligned. Advisory “against” votes force compensation committee review.

Proposal 3 – Ratify Auditor (PwC): FOR. Purely operational/financial; no ideological conflict.

Proposal 4 – Shareholder Written Consent Proposal: AGAINST. Low-threshold written consent can enable activist disruption (including ESG-focused campaigns); aligns with the board and conservative governance principles these organizations support.

Shareholders serious about merit, fiduciary duty, and keeping corporations focused on business — not social agendas — should send this clear signal.

Review the full proxy at: www.caterpillar.com/proxymaterials

Financial PMA | UnWoke.Academy

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