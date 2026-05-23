Chevron Corporation (CVX)

Presented by: Financial PMA + UnWoke.Academy

Chevron’s Annual Meeting is virtual on May 27, 2026, 8:00 a.m. CDT via: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CVX2026

The proxy contains multiple management proposals plus several shareholder proposals. Executive compensation is primarily financial/operational (no explicit ESG/DEI weighting in current metrics). However, Chevron maintains a dedicated Public Policy and “Sustainability” Committee with formal Board oversight of environmental, social, human rights, climate, and public policy matters. The company publishes detailed sustainability reporting (including TCFD-aligned disclosures), has climate targets and lower carbon strategies, and several directors have explicit environmental affairs/sustainability experience. Board skills matrix and nominations emphasize sustainability and environmental expertise.

The proposals include:

Election of directors (slate of ~12 nominees). Ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC) as independent auditor for 2026. Advisory (non-binding) say-on-pay on named executive officer compensation.

4–6. Shareholder proposals (e.g., independent chair, indigenous peoples’ rights, human rights processes — Board recommends AGAINST most).

Board recommends FOR management proposals and AGAINST most shareholder proposals.

Our joint recommendation — send a clear accountability signal. Do not default to management’s “FOR” slate.

Proposal 1 – Election of Directors: WITHHOLD (or AGAINST) on all nominees. The full board (via Public Policy and Sustainability Committee) oversees sustainability/climate/public policy matters; multiple nominees carry environmental credentials.

Proposal 2 – Ratify Auditor (PwC): FOR. Purely operational/financial; no ideological conflict.

Proposal 3 – Advisory Say-on-Pay: AGAINST. While current metrics are financial, the broader leadership culture (sustainability oversight and climate strategies) remains misaligned. Advisory “against” votes force compensation committee review.

Shareholder Proposals (e.g., Independent Chair, Indigenous Rights, Human Rights): Generally AGAINST (unless a specific proposal directly counters ESG overreach — evaluate case-by-case, but default to board recommendation against activist-driven items).

Shareholders serious about merit, fiduciary duty, and keeping corporations focused on business — not social agendas — should send this clear signal.

Review the full proxy at: https://www.stocktitan.net/sec-filings/CVX/def-14a-chevron-corp-definitive-proxy-statement-f73293303c30.html

Financial PMA | UnWoke.Academy

Protecting capital from woke capitalism.