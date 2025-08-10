All sorts of strange things may become “collector’s items”. From tractors to stuffed animals, there’s really no telling which items might be desirable in the future, and what falls out of favor completely.

Recently I saw a post from someone listing a Vietnam era rifle, selling for around $38,000. Wow, that’s serious appreciation in value!

In my lifetime, I’ve seen Beanie Babies, baseball cards, coins, turntables, and even tennis shoes that have skyrocketed in value.

People speculate on such things all the time. I suspect that the same people who find gambling compelling like to buy such things in the hopes that they’ll make a big return some day. I can understand it, but find no interest in it myself because there’s human emotion involved, which I find mystifying and unknowable.

The problem comes in when people try to apply the same vague thought processes to investment management. Or, more specifically, when people who manage money on behalf of others become willing to allow emotion, speculation, or social trend to override logic and reason.

I’ll break this down into two categories: 1) you, and 2) a portfolio manager.

1) You first.

A Brave internet search reveals that there are countless applications that allow you to trade stocks.

I’m not recommending it, but if you did have a trading app, literally anything might prompt you to buy or sell something, much like online gambling apps. This is perfectly okay, there’s no particular issue with this, except perhaps the endless profits that flow to the companies offering the apps and the persistent losses that most all active traders endure, but I digress.

You could buy or sell because you like something’s color, or because their spokesperson makes you feel confident in them. No one is going to stop you and no one will challenge your reasoning.

By doing so, you will be applying a “collectors” mentality to investing, or, worse, frequent, speculative trading.

If you allow yourself to think in this way, just know that you’re ripe for hijacking. It’s VERY possible to put information in front of you, such as charts, or labels like “Sustainable” or “ESG” that are designed to make you feel a certain way, convincing you that certain investments are good. Remember always that every company wants you to fund them.

2) Portfolio Manager next.

None of the above applies to Portfolio Managers.

Imagine someone who runs a mutual fund being asked to publicly explain their reasons for buying or selling something and their answer is, “well, their spokesperson made me feel a certain way”, or “someone at the company told me that they are ‘sustainable’, or I heard that they are ‘ESG’ [even though I cannot define that]”.

If a portfolio manager bases their investment choices upon emotion or some intangible, like the way something made them feel… well, let’s just say they’re in for a world of hurt once the public catches on.

Yet, here we are.

The world’s expectation of portfolio managers is that they are competent and reasoned. Investors expect that the fund they pick is run by people who are NOT acting like they have an app on their smart phone or went to a “Social Justice” seminar.

Any fund with a label on it like “sustainable”, “ESG”, or “DEI”, investors will rightfully want to know that there is reason and logic behind it. Or, if their investments do not have such labels, they rightfully assume that such things aren’t how investment decisions are made. But what if they secretly are anyway? What if the “ESG” funds and the “DEI” funds, and those that don’t explicitly say any such thing are all virtually the same thing, regardless the naming?

The Emperor Has No Clothes.

That wasn’t so hard to say, was it. The Emperor has no clothes. Completely naked.

After nearly a decade of research, and even a Request for Information that was issued to virtually every money manager I can find, there remains zero answer. It’s as if “DEI”, “ESG”, and “sustainable” don’t actually exist but are instead a fake label to make people believe that there’s Reason and Logic in the management of their investments.

The conclusion seems to be: it was easy money, cutting back on due diligence and research and instead putting everyone into virtually all the same investments. Doing so ignored all history and precedent, muted reason, research, logic, and due diligence, and instead allowed Trillions of dollars to go into a trend. Actually, it seems more accurate to say that people got invested in the appearance of a trend.

Dolls and cars exist. The “collectibles” world is at least tangible. People know they’ve got trading cards or stuffed animals that might one day appreciate. In empty virtue-signaling-based portfolio management, there is only a saturated and over-invested small number of companies that have labels that nobody seems able to define.

Exactly zero people will be able to sell “sustainable” in order to fund their retirement in the future. The same goes with “ESG”, “CRT/DEI”, and everything like it.

The answer.

The answer is actually remarkably simple. Go back to what worked, before “woke” managers drank the Kool-Aid, and build a stock portfolio of companies that you can see, understand, and know aren’t getting your money just because they put a label on themselves like “ESG”. It’s possible to even do this inside your 401(k) Plan - I cover this in the “Behind the Veil” episodes 1, 2, and 3. By ditching the portfolio manager, you’ll also drop your Investment Management fees, probably to zero (know that you’ll then see the trading costs, but will likely save a huge amount of money… money that instead of being siphoned off to pay other people will compound in your portfolio).

- Jonathan Broadbent is ex-Wall Street and is Founder of UnWoke.Academy and the Financial PMA. His main company, Plan Partners spent 4 years under “examination” by regulators who were weaponized against him due to his conservative voice.