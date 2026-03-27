Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc (CFR) Proxy Vote Alert

From: Financial PMA + UnWoke.Academy

Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Annual Meeting is in-person on April 29, 2026, 10:30 a.m. CT, in Frost Tower Conference Center, San Antonio, TX.

The proxy contains only three management proposals — no shareholder proposals. Executive pay metrics remain purely financial (net income vs. budget, relative ROA, stock price performance, customer relationship growth; no ESG/DEI weighting). However, the company maintains “Corporate Citizenship” and sustainability pillars (governance, “Our People” — inclusive workplace/DEI&B, communities), with the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee explicitly overseeing sustainability strategy and receiving regular management reports on sustainability impacts. Board skills include human capital management and culture; at least two nominees carry direct red flags (Linda B. Rutherford: former Southwest Airlines leadership in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging and human capital; Cynthia J. Comparin: serves on an ESG Committee at another public company). “Inclusive workplace,” and workforce listening initiatives are highlighted.

Our joint recommendation — send a clear accountability signal. Do not default to management’s “FOR” slate.

Proposal 1 – Election of Directors: WITHHOLD (or AGAINST) on all 14 nominees. The full board (via Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee) oversees sustainability strategy; multiple nominees carry DEI/ESG red flags.

Proposal 2 – Advisory Say-on-Pay: AGAINST. While current metrics are financial-only, the broader leadership culture (sustainability oversight, inclusive/DEI&B initiatives) remains misaligned. Advisory “against” votes force compensation committee review.

Proposal 3 – Ratify Auditor (Ernst & Young): FOR. Purely operational/financial; no ideological conflict.

Shareholders serious about merit, fiduciary duty, and keeping corporations focused on business — not social agendas — should send this clear signal.

Review the full proxy at https://investor.frostbank.com/home/default.aspx

Financial PMA | UnWoke.Academy

Protecting capital from woke capitalism.