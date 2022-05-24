UnWoke.Academy

Michael Fran
May 25, 2022

I know of another recent republican "convert" who I heard actually campaigned with the Democrat Russell twp trustee to block a conservative Republican candidate from winning the 2nd trustee seat.

I fear the county GOP is infested with RINOs, starting at the top. And with Ohio's open primary system, I don’t know what can be done to stop them. What's the makeup of the central committee? Are these actual conservative Republican residents?

