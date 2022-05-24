Geauga County:

If you’ve ever heard an air raid siren, you’ll not soon forget it. It’s haunting. The sound hits you to your core and makes you feel that danger is imminent.

rrrrrrRRRRRRRRAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHH!

Yet, if you read stories of people who’ve lived through horrifying events, they all say the same thing; they thought it was a test, or maybe a false alarm. Such survivors routinely tell the world that we should never ignore the alarm. Each thought disaster would never strike them. After all, life was so calm; they didn’t imagine bombers would come or that the tornado would touch down. The destruction, in other words, it caught them off guard. Sometimes people admit after-the-fact that they missed warning signs.

There are people in Geauga County who are sounding an alarm. I am one of them. We are being intentionally loud, and I realize that can seem disturbing. Believe me, if I felt I had a choice, I would be in my garden or growing my businesses; I’d shut down all social media accounts, and you’d never hear from me… except, there is danger!

In the following paragraphs I am going to assert that you should be paying attention; this is not a false alarm. If you care about Geauga, children, healthcare, education, and future generations, consider my/our argument(s) for sounding the alarm.

“Don’t Cuyahoga Our Geauga!”

I am convinced that Cuyahoga politics and money are already here, in Geauga. The characters involved are repeating get rich quick tactics in order to make fast money off the destruction of everything that makes Geauga so terrific.

Geauga is, in other words, being presented with a path to ruin… a path that leads to a few people getting vastly rich and powerful, and to our communities suffering.

Let’s start with the intersection of Money and Politics. Can you guess what the following list of financial donations represents?

If you guessed “financial contributions to recent Democrat-turned-Republican, Jim Dvorak, who has arguably twice been elected County Commissioner by the non-Republicans of Geauga County”, you’re correct! (It is my concerted opinion that Mr. Dvorak has been elected to office, twice, not by Republicans but by the non-Republicans of Geauga.)

But don’t stop there. Looking further into the relationships, timing, and proposed projects being considered for Geauga County, (along with (mostly) Cuyahoga-based plans for Geauga County), you’ll start to see a clear picture of what’s happening, and who is pulling the proverbial purse strings.

For instance, did you know that on May 19, 2022, a group met to consider “high-density housing” in Geauga County? Yes, high-density housing is exactly as it sounds, a lot of people living together in a small area. Sometimes that can be low-rent housing, and sometimes that’s government subsidized housing. Without going into too much detail, I’ll suggest that the process of building and populating high density housing is tremendously lucrative! Eventually, other things tend to follow, such as increasing police, fire, retail, restaurants, utilities, transportation, etc., as well as the big money-makers: Education and Healthcare. For people who get in early on such plans and have political backing (or, worse, politicians who also stand to gain), profits can be substantial!

In order to soften Geauga for such big ticket (and likely Government-run) projects, many things will need to change – zoning, taxes, utilities, traffic, and a whole lot more. For such changes to take place, the lens through which such choices are made must first be shifted from “what does Geauga County want” to “how can such changes be made with the least amount of push-back from residents?” This inevitably leads to feel-good project pitches like, “we need to help the poor,” “the sick and unhealthy will benefit,” or the overused race-card (anyone fighting the project on any grounds might be labelled “racist.”) The reason initial projects focus on tugging at your heartstrings is simple: it makes the plans more difficult to deny, no matter how awful.

At this point, I know exactly what people will say in order to attempt to discredit my arguments; I’ve been through it for several years in my fight for Education in schools… NO, race, religion, sexual orientation, ethnic origin, native language, and other such factors are not relevant. Such considerations are immaterial, so ignore any arguments that people who challenge high density housing in urban areas are “racist,” “sexist,” “Islamophobic,” “anti-LGBTQ,” or any other such dismissive non-argument.

Why government-backed projects?

It is generally understood that government-funded high-density housing leads investors to the most consistent money/profits. This is because there is no chance anyone skips on rent or falls behind on payments. With political backing and government money, building is fast-tracked, red tape virtually disappears, profits are effectively government guaranteed, and cost overruns don’t run the risk of bankrupting the builders/backers. In fact, cost overruns often mean that someone is getting paid extra. Unions enjoy building in such environments (refer back to the chart above).

But such big, city planning types big-money projects don’t stop at housing. Much more is needed in order to provide for the inhabitants of high-density housing – food, healthcare, education, utilities, etc. And, once in place, the people of high-density housing most often fall under the control of those government entities that fund and/or approve them.

What is NOACA?

Enter Cleveland-based Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency, (NOACA for short). I am aware of communities in our area that have been fighting NOACA for years, (even decades!) over projects that stand to disrupt neighborhoods, depreciate home values, or are otherwise unwanted. It is generally understood that, while NOACA promotes itself as a “resource,” it is effectively a big-government control and profit center.

If NOACA is based in Cleveland, why do the residents of Geauga County send them money and what do they do with it?

NOACA has been collecting money from Geauga County for many years, apparently solely because Federal law requires that we belong to such an organization. Yet, in spite of all the money our county gives, we get virtually nothing in return, (perhaps we should be thankful, considering what we’re now learning of their intentions for Geauga). This is changing, however. After collecting money from Geauga County for many years, NOACA is now proposing all sorts of plans… plans that have all sorts of layers, like public transportation for high-density housing, taking control of roadways, and dictating to Geauga County when, how, where, and by whom certain things must be built. If approved, it is expected that NOACA, and not Geauga County, would control all vendors, construction, and phases of operations and management.

Given such concerns, why are so few Geauga County residents familiar with NOACA, the money we give them, or their plans for Geauga? Could it be that there are people in Geauga who are receptive? It certainly appears that way, given the public comments of County Commissioner Jim Dvorak who seems receptive to whatever such organizations might want to do to Geauga (presumably so long as enough money goes to the right places).

Skip NOACA?

My quest for more information on NOACA led me to Skip Claypool. He turns out to be Geauga’s resident expert on all things NOACA and is one of those people ringing the alarm. Some people love him and some people seem to really dislike him, but I can’t find anyone willing to refute his facts and the presentations he does on NOACA’s unwanted influence. More on Mr. Claypool in a minute…

In Geauga County politics, it seems there are a few common players, mostly all friendly to each other, who shuffle around between roles. Instead of Citizen Legislature, (people with professional backgrounds who serve in public office for a short while and then return to their profession; something Republicans should universally hope for), there are people who spend decades in local politics, bouncing from one office to the next. I’m not ready to start using the term “swamp,” but some of it certainly raises an eyebrow.

One of the two Township Trustees who is considering whether to approve/allow the aforementioned high-density housing project is also vying for Nancy McArthur’s spot as head of the County Republican Party Central Committee. That’s the type of coincidence that evolves out of decades of a small number of people jumping from role to role. (It is generally understood that Ms. McArthur will no longer serve in leadership, having effectively used every ounce of political muster she had in order to be sure that NOACA expert/opponent Skip Claypool is not elected as County Commissioner. More on Ms. McArthur in a minute…).

Enter Ken Radtke.

Mr. Radtke and he is one of Geauga County’s Trustees. Specifically, he is a Trustee of the township where the (first?) high-density housing project is being considered. If you’re seeing any of the myriad posts or emails encouraging you to fight back against the proposed high-density housing, Mr. Radtke’s is one of two email addresses found on the bottom of the posts. (Mr. Radtke also serves on the County Republican Party Central Committee, with Nancy McArthur, where he has expressed an interest in replacing her as Chairman.)

It doesn’t take a great deal of creative speculation to assume that Nancy McArthur, having all but destroyed her own credibility in order to get/keep people in office who are friendly to the idea of bringing Cuyahoga into Geauga, knows her political career is done… so, the question becomes, who replaces her? If you have long-term plans for highly lucrative housing and bringing urban development to the country (where land is much cheaper), then you recruit and work with someone who already has power and influence over the project.

Enter Geauga County Treasurer Chris Hitchcock.

In the leadup to the May 3, 2022 elections two very significant pleas went out county-wide asking for votes. One was from Republican Central Committee Chairman Nancy McArthur, the other from fellow Central Committee member and County Treasurer Chris Hitchcock. The thing that makes these two troubling is that they specifically call for Democrats to pull Republican ballots and vote for a select group of controversial figures, including recent Democrat-turned-Republican Jim Dvorak for County Commissioner.

Ms. McArthur wasted no time in distributing Mr. Hitchcock’s flyer to everyone she might influence and then created her own call for exactly the same thing – instead of refuting any points Mr. Claypool has made or making counter-arguments, both of them called – from the Republican Party – for Democrats to vote their friends into office, which is a violation of Party bylaws and Central Committee Policies.

This all begs the question, why would a head of the County Republican Party, County Treasurer, and (presumably) a County Trustee all care so much about influencing an election for County Commissioner? Is there a reason that they are so strongly opposed to someone who is so strongly opposed to NOACA? Why put up such a strong, public, and vicious fight against someone who has experience both as a Trustee and Commissioner? Could it be that Mr. Claypool stood a chance of disrupting personal profit? That’s the theory I’m working on.

If it were simply personal preference, I can imagine each of the above simply putting up a yard sign and telling their friends to vote for their favorite. But jeopardizing social/political credibility, and violating Oaths, Policies, and Bylaws is a level far beyond simple preference. It begs the question of motive.

I cannot say for certain that financial gain is the objective, or sole objective, of this behavior, but it certainly does appear to be the case.

Plus, I keep coming back to the question: Why would a series of construction unions fund a recent Democrat-turned-Republican candidate for Geauga political office?

On the other side of the County Republican balance sheet… things don’t look pretty. It seems Ms. McArthur has burned through quite a bit of GOP dollars fighting to keep meetings secret. (In brief: she has spent several years kicking out both county and high-profile Republicans from meetings and closed all meetings to the public, and some people believe she should stop. Her actions certainly don’t lead to any feelings of transparency.)

More on Skip Claypool (sub-heading: you’re darned right I’m upset he wasn’t elected!).

He is a siren.

Mr. Claypool was character-assassinated because of his detailed knowledge of all of the above people, plans, money, and goals. (Yes, he can be a gruff character, but there are plenty of those in politics and business who get votes and stay in office)… this, especially given the open plea to Democrats from the local Republican Party leadership, kept Mr. Claypool from interfering in questionable County plans not once, but twice. Yes, in the last TWO election cycles, large numbers of non-Republicans pulled Republican ballots, putting recent Democrat-turned-Republican Jim Dvorak in the office of County Commissioner.

Frankly, I don’t care if anyone likes or dislikes Mr. Claypool. I am attempting to find truth and then be pragmatic about it. Whatever skepticism you have of any person in this local politics, you should have at least the same skepticism of all others, regardless of how friendly they may seem (in fact, I advocate for being MORE skeptical of really friendly, polished politicians). After all, it is quite often the people who have the most to gain who come across as the most likeable. They must earn your trust and confidence in order to gain what they want personally. Conversely, sometimes it’s the people with nothing to gain who tackle tough issues with tenacious disregard for “likes” and social approval. They might even sound the siren, if the situation is bad enough.

How do politicians leave office rich? It seems that many “career politicians” leave office with vastly more than when they arrived… or, the new trend of family members becoming rich (see Peter Schweizer’s book Secret Empires). This trend, coupled with increasing taxes, increased spending, and reduced services give me a healthy dose of suspicion.

Ultimately, a blurring of the line between Democrat and Republican and the inclusion of all sorts of outside, dark money means that the people of Geauga County are ceding control of our future in much the same way that prior generations did in Cleveland, East Cleveland, and other such places… it’s not the people or local businesses that make decisions for us and our county, it’s big-government people who have personal interests. And, just like in prior generations, anyone who rings the alarm bell is called names, vilified, and cast as “anti-progress” (or worse).

Before you assume that those of us ringing the alarm are simply bothersome trouble-makers, (or whatever divisive name someone might call us), consider the stakes, what we have to lose, and our message. For my part, I’ve seen enough to question both our schools and the motives of local leadership.

If you want to break this cycle, you (we!) must become at least as skeptical of the nice-seeming characters – the ones who seem to all be entangled with each other in strange ways – and willing to listen to the voices of those sounding the alarm.

What’s next?

On June 8th the County Republican Party Central Committee will meet to elect the new Chairman. The results of that vote will be made public. I suggest that anyone with a vote who is interested in the people of Geauga County and who is aware of the above and the actions of Nancy McArthur will be voting to replace her. If any voting member of that body is unaware of Ms. McArthur’s actions, shame on them for not paying attention! Anyone who votes for her to continue as Chairman can no longer plead ignorance or suggest that they think she is a friend of We The People.

rrrrrrRRRRRRRRAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHH!

Jonathan Broadbent



(I am solely responsible for this content.)

Nancy McArthur’s personal plea to swing the Geauga County vote left:





Geauga County Treasurer Chris Hitchcock’s plea to Geauga County to swing the vote left:







