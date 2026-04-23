DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG)
PROXY VOTE ALERT - ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING
DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG)
From: Financial PMA + UnWoke.Academy
DigitalBridge’s 2026 Annual Meeting is virtual on April 23, 2026, 9:00 a.m. ET via: https://edge.mediaserver.com/mmc/p/m6yurafk
The proxy contains three management proposals for the proposed all-cash merger with a SoftBank-affiliated entity ($16.00 per share). No shareholder proposals. The company has maintained a formal ESG program with Net Zero 2030 commitments, DEI initiatives/training/policies, ESG integration into investment decisions and portfolio oversight, and board-level sustainability/responsible investment oversight via the Nominating/Governance Committee.
The proposals are:
Approval of the merger agreement (cash-out transaction).
Advisory (non-binding) vote on merger-related executive compensation (golden parachutes/change-in-control payments).
Approval of adjournment of the special meeting (if needed).
Board recommends FOR all three.
Our joint recommendation — send a clear accountability signal. Do not default to management’s “FOR” slate.
Proposal 1 – Merger Approval: FOR. Provides certain cash value at a premium (supports fiduciary duty).
Proposal 2 – Advisory Vote on Merger-Related Compensation: AGAINST. Rewards the same ESG/DEI-oriented team with change-in-control payouts.
Proposal 3 – Adjournment: FOR. Standard procedural item with no ideological conflict.
Shareholders serious about merit, fiduciary duty, and keeping corporations focused on business — not social agendas — should send this clear signal.
Review the full proxy at https://quartr.com/events/digitalbridge-group-inc-dbrg-proxy-filing_oqqHFf0Z
Financial PMA | UnWoke.Academy
Protecting capital from woke capitalism.