In investing, there are all sorts of people who make decisions - if you like trading, you might make or end investments on instincts or trends (which is perfectly fine).

With low trading costs in today’s apps - be careful, they add up quickly - you might buy or sell investments based upon opinions of people you trust, newspaper or online articles, or even a whim. You, as an individual, in other words, are free to do virtually anything you want with your money.

If you’re asked to manage money on behalf of someone else, all that changes. Your responsibility to have a process instantly becomes fundamental/critical.

Imagine you discover a long-lost relative worth $60 Million (lucky you!), and they’ve requested that you act as Trustee of that money. You’re suddenly responsible not only for fees and expenses, but also for how and where that money is deposited or invested (by “deposited or invested” I mean bank account/cash vs investments you allow).

Most everyone in the position of managing other people’s money turns to trusted industry professionals for help.

That, in a nutshell, has been my career. Helping non-profits, trusts, foundations, unions, public utilities, pensions, churches, and workplace retirement plans define their process and then implement and document that process is primarily what I do.

It’s called Fiduciary Due Diligence, (defined here by Investopedia).

If Fiduciary Due Diligence fails, as is happening in massive new numbers of cases, lawsuits inevitably follow.

American Airlines, New York Workers Union, fourteen U.S. States Attorneys General, and many others are now suing investment managers for use of vague, ambiguous (read: virtue-signaling) terms like “Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion” (DEI), which is really just Critical Race Theory rebranded, “Environmental Social & Governance” (ESG) which is nothing more than a back-door way of forcing the world to fund “Green New Deal” corporate pressures.

Here’s a fairly typical example of an investment manager trying to attract investors:

The above image is from the investment manager’s website. It will likely be their downfall.

At some point it seemed like a good idea to their leadership to jump on the virtue-signaling bandwagon and parrot the same things being touted as The New Investment Normal (my term); however, encouraging new trends in challenging such things, along with improving public awareness, likely mean that they’ll be out of business in a few years.

A quick review of what appears to be their largest fund includes many of the names we’re accustomed to seeing:

Walt Disney,

Meta Platforms (Facebook),

Alphabet (Google) ,

and others…

Companies that I argue are already drastically over-funded and over-valued. Add in the growing public sentiment against such companies, and public cries for less politicized alternatives, and we begin to see possible motivations on the part of the Investment Manager that go beyond simply doing what’s best for their investors, which is in direct violation of the duties of any Fiduciary Advisor.

Any individual investor might read the above virtuous-sounding stuff (from their website) and think it sounds great. They’re free to invest in it unquestioningly. However, having been introduced to ESG in 2015, then CRT/DEI later, and as a seasoned professional in Fiduciary Due Diligence, I can say with certainty that no such Investment Manager can define what they present as virtuous. In fact, my investigations lead me to the conclusion that such behavior is artificially instructing such investment managers into an array of dubious and questionable investments. Roughly the same array of bad investments as all other such managers. Nearly every such manager is ultimately putting their investors’ money into the same small number of mega-cap, globalist companies, and all under the (I argue) misleading guise of Social Virtue. If I’m right on this, the virtue-signaling is a distraction; unsuspecting people all end up with a cumulative Trillions of dollars invested in the same few dozen Globalist companies, with investors feeling warm and fuzzy inside, as if they’re making the world a better place.

Then again, that seems to be the net objective of much of today’s virtue-signaling. We’ve seen it play out many times, in many environments. Some sort of social movement shows up, presents itself as the answer to some perceived social ill, then later disappears with millions or billions of dollars. But this time is different. This time Union, Pension, Retirement, Trust, Endowment, and unsuspecting Investor Dollars have been routed into such stuff, some of which is subject to the well-defined rigors of Fiduciary Due Diligence.

The lawsuits will take decades to sort through.

For instance; if your workplace retirement plan offers investments from Investment Managers that look like the example above (check their website and marketing materials), or is loaded with only one or two giant-sized Investment Managers “because they’re cheap”, you should expect to be part of future lawsuits. I’ll help you with the arguments. I argue that the people in charge were duped into virtue-signaling in lieu of a legitimate Due Diligence process.



Author Jonathan Broadbent made waves on “Wall Street” in 2009 when he penned a letter admonishing behaviors that were funneling retirement plan dollars into Blackrock. The threatening legal posture that resulted was very telling. It was an early glimpse into today’s issues.

NOTE: laws already exist that protect people from persecution. Anyone claiming otherwise, or that someone (or any group) has been wrongfully targeted due to their religious beliefs or immutable characteristics must first identify the problem and have proof of such before maneuvering investor dollars or corporate behavior into claims of solving for such a thing.