EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG)

From: Financial PMA + UnWoke.Academy

EOG’s 2026 Annual Meeting is virtual on May 20, 2026, 7:30 a.m. CT via: http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/EOG2026

The proxy contains three management proposals — no shareholder proposals. Executive compensation includes explicit safety and environmental performance goals weighted 15% total (7.5% each) in the annual bonus plan, with specific metrics (total recordable incident rate, GHG/flaring/methane emissions intensity, oil spill rates, wellhead gas capture, etc.). The Nominating, Governance and Sustainability Committee has formal charter oversight of environmental compliance, safety, sustainability-related matters, and the annual Sustainability Report. The full Board receives regular reports on safety/environmental performance, climate-related scenario analyses, and sustainability disclosures. The company publishes a detailed annual Sustainability Report.

The proposals are:

Election of nine directors (all incumbents). Ratification of Deloitte & Touche LLP as independent auditors for 2026. Advisory (non-binding) say-on-pay on named executive officer compensation.

Board recommends FOR all three.

Our joint recommendation — send a clear accountability signal. Do not default to management’s “FOR” slate.

Proposal 1 – Election of Directors: WITHHOLD (or AGAINST) on all nine nominees. The full board (via the Nominating, Governance and Sustainability Committee) oversees sustainability, environmental, and climate matters.

Proposal 2 – Ratify Auditor (Deloitte): FOR. Purely operational/financial; no ideological conflict.

Proposal 3 – Advisory Say-on-Pay: AGAINST. The 15% safety/environmental weighting in bonuses and broader ESG culture remain misaligned. Advisory “against” votes force compensation committee review.

Shareholders serious about merit, fiduciary duty, and keeping corporations focused on business — not social agendas — should send this clear signal.

Review the full proxy at https://www.stocktitan.net/sec-filings/EOG/def-14a-eog-resources-inc-definitive-proxy-statement-7e84cacd2423.html

Financial PMA | UnWoke.Academy

Protecting capital from woke capitalism.