Evercore Inc. (EVR)

Presented by: Financial PMA + UnWoke.Academy

Evercore’s Annual Meeting is virtual on June 10, 2026, 9:00 a.m. EDT via: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/EVR2026

The proxy contains four management proposals — no shareholder proposals. Executive compensation is primarily financial and performance-based (no explicit ESG/DEI weighting). However, the company publishes annual Sustainability Reports (latest 2024 edition), maintains a dedicated Corporate Sustainability section on its website, and lists Diversity, Equity and Inclusion as one of its official Core Values. The Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee oversees governance practices that include sustainability and ESG considerations. Board skills and director bios explicitly reference experience with sustainability, long-term investing, and inclusive leadership. Board diversity is highlighted (more than half of independent directors are women, including one African American).The proposals are:

Election of 11 directors (Roger C. Altman, Pamela G. Carlton, Ellen V. Futter, Gail B. Harris, Robert B. Millard, Willard J. Overlock, Jr., Sir Simon M. Robertson, Christine A. Varney, John S. Weinberg, William J. Wheeler, Sarah K. Williamson). Advisory (non-binding) say-on-pay on named executive officer compensation. Ratification of Deloitte & Touche LLP as independent auditor for 2026. Approval of the Fourth Amended and Restated 2016 Evercore Inc. Stock Incentive Plan (additional shares / updates).

Board recommends FOR all four.

Our joint recommendation — send a clear accountability signal. Do not default to management’s “FOR” slate.

Proposal 1 – Election of Directors: WITHHOLD (or AGAINST) on all 11 nominees. The full board (via Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee) oversees governance practices that include sustainability and ESG considerations; multiple nominees carry sustainability/inclusive leadership credentials.

Proposal 2 – Advisory Say-on-Pay: AGAINST. While current metrics are financial, the broader leadership culture (sustainability reporting and DEI emphasis) remains misaligned. Advisory “against” votes force compensation committee review.

Proposal 3 – Ratify Auditor (Deloitte): FOR. Purely operational/financial; no ideological conflict.

Proposal 4 – Stock Incentive Plan Amendment: AGAINST. Material share increase creates dilution to reward the same ESG/DEI-oriented team. Force tighter alignment first.

Shareholders serious about merit, fiduciary duty, and keeping corporations focused on business — not social agendas — should send this clear signal.

Review the full proxy at: https://www.stocktitan.net/sec-filings/EVR/def-14a-evercore-inc-definitive-proxy-statement-9eb7b03550c3.html

Financial PMA | UnWoke.Academy

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