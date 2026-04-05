Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

From: Financial PMA + UnWoke.Academy

The proxy contains three management proposals — no shareholder proposals. Executive compensation remains heavily performance-based and financial/operational (base salaries capped low at ~$100k, incentive pool funded by up to 10% of U.S. GAAP operating income before bonus, PSUs tied to net revenue and EPS; no explicit ESG/DEI weighting). However, the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee has formal oversight of sustainability efforts, ESG strategy, climate-related, and the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)/Sustainability program. The company publishes annual Sustainability Reports, maintains four sustainability pillars (Environment, Corporate Social Responsibility, Security/Health/Safety, Governance), participates in CDP and EcoVadis assessments, and emphasizes “Our People” with “diversity” considerations in board and executive searches.

The proposals are:

Election of nine directors (all incumbents). Advisory (non-binding) say-on-pay on named executive officer compensation. Ratification of independent registered public accounting firm (KPMG LLP, based on standard practice for the company).

Our joint recommendation — send a clear accountability signal. Do not default to management’s “FOR” slate.

Proposal 1 – Election of Directors: WITHHOLD (or AGAINST) on all nine nominees. The full board (via Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee) oversees sustainability/ESG strategy and climate matters.

Proposal 2 – Advisory Say-on-Pay: AGAINST. While current metrics are strongly financial and incentive-heavy, the broader leadership culture (ESG oversight, sustainability program) remains misaligned. Advisory “against” votes force compensation committee review.

Proposal 3 – Ratify Auditor: FOR. Purely operational/financial; no ideological conflict.

Shareholders serious about merit, fiduciary duty, and keeping corporations focused on business — not social agendas — should send this clear signal.

Review the full proxy at https://www.stocktitan.net/sec-filings/EXPD/def-14a-expeditors-international-of-washington-inc-definitive-proxy-s-3e54835d74c4.html

Financial PMA | UnWoke.Academy

Protecting capital from woke capitalism.