UnWoke.Academy Friends:

Please vote on our this 60-second radio commercial we’ve just made for the Financial PMA:

0:00 -1:00

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

You may soon start hearing this on your favorite podcasts and shows. We’re even working on a video version!

We have decided to begin sponsoring Ohio Political News (Rumble) (Facebook) (YouTube) (X/Twitter). This means that beginning soon, this will play during breaks.

Thanks for your continued support - together, we can Defund the Woke!