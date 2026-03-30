First Horizon Corporation (FHN)

From: Financial PMA + UnWoke.Academy

First Horizon’s Annual Meeting is in-person April 29 2026, a.m. CT, in Auditorium of the First Horizon Building, 165 Madison Avenue, Memphis, TN.

The proxy contains three management proposals — no shareholder proposals. Executive compensation is primarily financial and operational (net income, ROA, stock performance, etc.; no explicit ESG/DEI weighting disclosed in the current program). However, the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee has formal oversight of ESG strategy, risks, reporting, and related reputation matters. The company publishes an annual Corporate Responsibility Impact Report with dedicated Environment (climate, energy efficiency) and Associates (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, talent development) pillars, maintains active DEI programs and training, and highlights board diversity considerations (gender, ethnicity, background). Board skills matrix includes human capital and ESG-related expertise.

Our joint recommendation — send a clear accountability signal. Do not default to management’s “FOR” slate.

Proposal 1 – Election of Directors: WITHHOLD (or AGAINST) on all 12 nominees. The full board (via Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee) oversees ESG strategy and reporting.

Proposal 2 – Advisory Say-on-Pay: AGAINST. While current metrics are financial-only, the broader leadership culture (ESG oversight, DEI programs) remains misaligned. Advisory “against” votes force compensation committee review.

Proposal 3 – Ratify Auditor (KPMG): FOR. Purely operational/financial; no ideological conflict.

Shareholders serious about merit, fiduciary duty, and keeping corporations focused on business — not social agendas — should send this clear signal.

Review the full proxy at https://www.stocktitan.net/sec-filings/FHN/def-14a-first-horizon-corp-definitive-proxy-statement-74184f20e51f.html

Financial PMA | UnWoke.Academy

Protecting capital from woke capitalism.