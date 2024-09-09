On the 4th of July, the Financial PMA launched. Now it’s time to have some fun. As promised…

Everyone entering the PMA (www.FinancialPMA.com) is asked to create an alias.

Members are asked to tell us their favorite cartoon character. They then receive a private, confidential file-sharing link and opt to let us deep-dive their investment portfolio.

Enter Foghorn Leghorn…

Foghorn Leghorn* a case study in going UnWoke…

Foghorn Leghorn is a middle-aged married man, still working. Employed, but does not own the business. A Patriot. (He tells us that our UnWoke.Academy videos have gotten him thinking about the things his money is going toward funding… good for him! DIS the Globalist Left; know where you Donate, Invest, or Spend.) He doesn’t like where the country is headed and he recently instructed his advisor that he wants “no Blackrock, no State Street, and no Vanguard.” Let’s see how well his “Wall Street” type Advisor followed his orders:

His advisor has put him into an array of mostly woke investments including eight iShares funds; Who owns iShares? Blackrock. The Advisor either doesn’t know that Blackrock owns/operates iShares or was being devious when he directed money into the funds.

Foghorn Leghorn is now significantly invested in three different pharmaceutical companies; based upon his concerns over Covid-fear-response, it seems he’s not okay with funding such companies.

Number of Negative-rated vs Positive-rated investments (based upon Judeo-Christian metrics): 321 Negative 133 Positive 19 not rated

Number of Duplicate Holdings (investments found repeating in multiple funds): NVIDIA (x6) Microsoft (x5) Amazon (x5) Alphabet (x7) Meta (x6) Visa (x3) Costco (x4) Eli Lilly (x4) Samsung (x4) Apple (x3) Johnson & Johnson (x3)

Here’s an image capture from the full report:



For the source of this data we used Morningstar, because Morningstar is a public resource, meaning that virtually anyone can follow and duplicate our steps.

We dropped everything into a spreadsheet, because we find that easiest.

Foghorn Leghorn is paying a little more than $1,000 in fund management fees for this account alone (he likely has other fees that he pays to the “Wall Street” type firm he works with; we’ll uncover those and report on them later). He and his wife have other accounts too. There are likely other fees on top of the fund management fees, but we cannot yet see those yet - we’ll add them in when/if we find them.

Here’s a website position-piece for one of the Investment Managers Foghorn Leghorn’s money has been given to: https://www.causewaycap.com/sustainability-research/

THIS IS A COMPANY TO AVOID! Super-woke!

TAKEAWAYS:

Foghorn Leghorn is being put into investments that fund the very things he does not like or approve of;

Several of the investments he’s been put into are directly counter to his wishes;

Most of his money is going into “woke” (Leftist/Globalist) companies;

NOTES:

We won’t be doing case studies for everyone - and certainly not if Members don’t want it. We’re doing a select few, in order to show how easy it is to go UnWoke.

*Foghorn Leghorn is a cartoon character created by, and I assume still owned by, Loony Toons, which I believe is owned by Warner Brothers. Loony Tunes seems somehow appropriate for us tackling the wacky, wild exploits of “Wall Street” and the sometimes bumbling, often audacious and salacious behaviors of Big-Box Finance. We claim no rights to the use of this or any other such nick-name or alias used. We are using alias’s in order to protect the confidential, private nature of the individuals involved.