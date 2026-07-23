GHOST PHONE SWITCH UPDATE:

Wow, that was fast! Mark37_com has already turned around my order.

I found out yesterday that Patriot Mobile, my mobile service provider, won’t need me to replace the SIM card, making that part super-easy... I’ll have my new ghost phone soon.

As promised, I’ll be sharing my experiences along the way.

Visit Mark37.com to learn more about countering creepy, invasive, data-mining tech. While there, read through the content under Resources and sign up for the newsletter. You’ll be glad you did.

Use promo code “UnWoke” to claim your discount if you decide to make the switch too.

NOTES: yes, they have newer phones than Pixel 8, but I don’t need something more fancy. For more on Mark37.com and Sean Patrick Tario, check out the interview from last week with Sean on Voice of Geauga (Rumble, FB & YouTube), tune in this coming Sunday on Ohio Political News at 8PM EDT, and watch for our upcoming interview on UnWoke.Academy.

Whatever you do - protect your rights, protect your privacy!