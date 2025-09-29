Objectives:

Put a lot more money in your pocket (easy). America-first/MAGA (more here and here).

Today I’m going to offer you a big raise. Likely the biggest raise you’ll ever get.

We’re going to do this by removing people who stand between you and your paycheck (more on this later), dropping fees you may not even be aware of to zero, or close to it. We’re also going to help Great American Companies. While we’re at it, we’re also going to set the stage for America-first, MAGA.

We’ll get to where the “beauty pageant” fits in, but first a little context:

If this post got your attention but you don’t know who I am, no worries, here’s a brief bio .

UnWoke.Academy grew out of an effort to expose far-Left “woke” agenda in the world of Finance.

What started as “sustainable”, ESG, and CRT/DEI has morphed into other things that virtually no American investor has agreed to. Yet Trillions of dollars has been diverted into funding it. In spite of investment managers’ inability to define these virtuous-sounding terms, many, or perhaps most, have quietly agreed to replace standard metrics with the new, ambiguous stuff.

Ultimately, there is one unavoidable financial truth: what we fund today will become the future the next generation inherits.

“Follow-the-Money” has led us to all sorts of anti-American, far-Left, and globalist funding. Perhaps the worst part: it’s being done under our noses, with our money! It cannot possibly be true that virtually all American investors want to fund DEI, and things like it, yet overwhelmingly, this is the case. By way of example, consider this interview with Justin Bernier from National Security Index and this one with Matt Tuttle from Tuttle Capital.

How much “woke” does 44 Trillion dollars fund?

According to estimates done by the Investment Company Institute (ICI), there are approximately $44.1 Trillion dollars in U.S. investors’ retirement savings accounts. Evidence suggests that most of this money - your money - has migrated into funding far-Left companies, countries, and causes.

Fixing this is easy, and Free Markets/Capital Markets crave the fix.

Each year, around October, November, & December many U.S. companies that offer a workplace retirement plan evaluate their plan advisors (note that there are many types of plan advisors, from bank representatives to brokers and insurance agents; most come with motives that go beyond your 401(k). More on this later).

On paper, the objective of the evaluation is to offer you a bright future by making your company’s plan the best it can be. This objective has been overwhelmingly hijacked, both by unnecessary fees, which mean you have to work harder for longer in order to comfortably retire, and by a desire to fund far-Left, America-last globalism (as evidenced here, here, and here).

One of the main victims of this broken system is unfunded-liability, which means that many American workers will never retire comfortably.

Where we go from here is up to us.

The difference in this chart is money that you keep. Your money. Stop it from leaving your account and you’re better off. Easy.

The evaluation of plan advisors is sometimes jokingly referred to as a “beauty pageant”. This misplaced term is a reference to the typical parade of interview meetings in which banks, insurance companies, and Wall Street types all try to get picked as the prettiest, so that they can siphon small amounts out of your account on a regular basis

You may want to pause here to go get your most current Fee Disclosure document, we’ll wait…

You might expect a great deal of work in exchange for generously sharing your account; however, you may be disappointed.

Based upon my decades of experience, this “beauty pageant” is seldom anything more than logo-swapping, switching one handsome-looking Wall Street-type firm for another.

I was presented with opportunity to one of the “handsome” ones when I was recruited to Wall Street for my expertise… published books, covers of magazines, interviews. A life made easy; however, I declined to participate because I saw the harm being created and could not in good conscience agree to what was expected of me.

When podcasting, I frequently refer to the growing knowledge that Doctors are (allegedly) financially incentivized to follow hospital “protocols,” even if they disagree or have concerns about the health implications for their clients. Disappointingly, I’ll not be surprised if this proves true, because Finance works exactly the same way. Question the protocols or jeopardize profits and you quickly find big trouble; tow the line and you quickly find vast wealth.

It was common practice at the time to fly key decision-makers on private planes to luxury hotels for a few days in order to help them make their decision about “prettiest” plan advisors. For small group plans, the equivalent was a very nice meal out.

In one infamous example, a plan advisor I know was making over a million dollars per year, off one plan alone. He periodically showered the company’s key decision-makers with attention and, in return, thousands of employees gave him a little bit out of their retirement accounts. The result of this is more years of work required for every employee of that company in order to retire comfortably.

If your plan’s providers take higher fees out of your savings account than are needed, (especially if their services are less than what they could be), then you end up with much less money, and your employer ends up at higher risk of violations.

This is where you come in.

I’m asking you to add my name to the conversation. The first thing key decision-makers will experience is my blank-sheet-of-paper conversation; I don’t believe anyone else does this.

The reason I can address these matters more simply is, well, simple… I understand the conflicts of interest, have studied and reported on the fee arrangements for decades, and because I strategically put myself in a position where I am completely removed from all such issues.

Things like “finder’s fees”, “overrides”, pay-to-play “approved investment menus”, kick-backs, 12b-1 fees, commissions, and other unnecessary costs drive up your fees, subtracting from your future. Yet few dare challenge these established norms, and very few in Finance have any motivation to, because it’s easy money that most people have simply gotten used to losing.

Tackling this is exactly what my company was designed to do. We have decades of research into the underlying investments of typical investment menus, not just the ones that went “woke.” Personally, I’ve been involved in much of the nation’s training on how workplace retirement plans should operate; as speaker, author, and administrator, along with involvement in the development of some of the reporting technology that’s frequently used.

My company, Plan Partners LLC, started originally as FeeBased401k.com (we later added FeeBased403b.com). More on Plan Partners here. I started talking about flat-fee arrangements and their distinct benefits for workplace retirement plans in 2002. By 2006 was creating fee disclosures for companies and their accountants and lawyers, six years before fee and conflict of interest disclosures eventually became legally required, in July of 2012.

To this day, if you search for definitions of “flat-fee” you’ll find almost no references to finance, in spite of many professions relying heavily upon it. This is because Big-Finance has become hopelessly addicted to embedding hidden fees where they are difficult to find or understand.

In one classic example that I often use as a case study: soon after leaving Wall Street, I was invited into conversations with an energy company. This company’s employees were paying one of their retirement plan providers a 0.11% annual fee (11 basis points, as we say in the financial world). Key decision-makers at the company seemed happy because 11 basis points is moderately low. The board of the energy company promptly authorized me to conduct an examination of their plan, it’s various contractors, and their fee and service agreements. The provider promptly dropped that fee to zero. This stopped tens of thousands of dollars per year from being diverted out of the employees’ savings accounts. Accomplishing this was possible because I knew all the other ways their provider was getting paid. Murky fee arrangements like this are more the norm than the exception. Unfortunately, plan advisors who are paid the same way are incentivized to turn a blind eye, because if they call out the money being siphoned out of the plan, they’re inherently drawing attention to themselves as well.

By now you should see clearly the value of keeping more of your savings and letting your account grow for your benefit. There are lots of things you cannot control, like investment performance, but fees are something your employer can control.

If you know a small business owner (Patriot Owned and Veteran Owned Businesses are often a great fit), or someone who works in business administration, human resources, or benefits, introduce me. I bring a very different conversation than they’re likely to hear anywhere else.

I’ve been doing this since 2009; the only new part is “UnWoke”, which seeks to call out far-Left “woke” influence and allow investor dollars to avoid funding it. As the America-First/MAGA movement continues to grow in Finance, it’s to be expected that more and better America-First investment options will arrive. We’ll be on the forefront of that research.

Ultimately, the goal is to have this conversation with everyone who will listen. Think state-run, public employee plans, unions, and everyone else looking to keep more of their money and hoping to invest in a better, brighter Free Market future.

Getting down to brass tacks:

Find your fee disclosure document from your company’s 401(k) - it’s also referred to as a “408(b)(2) Fee Disclosure”. Once you have it in hand (or visualize it), imagine what happens when the plan advisor fee drops to zero. There’s your raise. That immediate raise goes into your account to enjoy whatever growth your investments get. We don’t stop there; however, our mission is to see what other services might be improved or fees reduced.

How do I get paid for doing this? Flat-fee. No contracts, no hidden agenda, just a flat-fee.

Willing companies that see the value of keeping investment dollars invested, and not siphoned off to Wall Street or a globalist bank, hire me the same way that they might hire any other professional. I then serve the company and employees, no one else. This arrangement frees me from any entanglements with any provider or investment anywhere. Complete objectivity is something providers generally don’t like, because it means that we are more likely to pressure them into best possible services at lowest possible cost. This happens because we have no incentive to keep the fee arrangements complex or hidden.

There is only one requirement: allow me to add non-woke investment alternatives and at least consider adding Self-Directed Brokerage Accounts (“SDBA”). Allowing workplace retirement plans to function in this way allows for all investment philosophies and, arguably, helps to remove politics from portfolios.

My flat-fee is $5,000.

For comparison, I estimate average annual plan advisor fees - typically paid out of employees’ accounts - at around $40,000 per plan. Some are higher, some are lower. If you ask, your company may answer with their best estimate of your plan’s current costs. Whatever your current plan advisor fees, this proposal reduces them to zero, by allowing the company to pay instead of deducting from employees’ accounts.

A Brave Search reveals the following:

This answer presents a range from $3,500 to $85,000. How much is deducted from your workplace retirement plan? Knowing that is a good starting point. Understanding that there’s no actual requirement that you pay it is even better.

I picked the $5,000 figure in part because I believe that we need to rapidly move to stop funding anti-American far-Left “woke” and don’t want cost to be an obstacle, but also because for certain plans, $5,000 is fully tax deductible for up to three years, making what I do potentially no-cost for some companies. Your company or their accountant can navigate this.

For companies that choose to work with me, I will encourage adding investment options that are not left-leaning and instead take better advantage of Free Markets. I also plan to evaluate everything currently being done, and likely will bring up concerns that many commonly used mutual funds are overly consolidated.

Step one: Get me in the “beauty pageant.” Even if they weren’t planning on examining plan advisors this year, they may still want to chat, especially if they have money in the plan. Give my name and contact information to the key decision-makers at your company, or connect me directly with them if you know them well enough to do so.

- Jonathan Broadbent

Plan Partners: jonathan@planpartners.net (440) 345-8003 xt: 704

UnWoke Investing: jonathan@UnWokeInvesting.com 1-877-4 UNWOKE

Where to learn more:

NOTES: