Innovator ETFs Trust (all series/tickers) 2026 Special Meeting Proxy

(Applies to shareholders of record December 19, 2025. Meeting originally February 24, now adjourned to March 27, 2026.)

Voting Recommendations

Do not default to management recommendations - they are recommending approval of all. Send the clearest possible accountability signal:

Proposal 1 – New Advisory Agreement: AGAINST. Directly enables Goldman control.

Proposal 2 – Election of 14 Trustees: WITHHOLD (or AGAINST) on all nominees. The slate is dominated by Goldman insiders; rejecting it blocks full integration.

These votes are the standard playbook these groups recommend when a transaction brings in misaligned governance. Even if the deal ultimately closes, strong opposition registers shareholder discontent and pressures future behavior. Review full materials at proxyvotinginfo.com/p/innovatoretfs2026 or call the solicitor (866-210-4338). Vote by March 27, 2026. This stance protects long-term fiduciary integrity and corporate neutrality — exactly what UnWoke.Academy stands for.

Financial PMA | UnWoke.Academy

Protecting capital from woke capitalism.