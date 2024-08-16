Wondering why we’ve made arrangements to encourage investing with Inspire Advisors? Read the latest from CEO Robert Netzly: 7 Critical Ways Inspire Investing Is Pushing Back ESG

Background:

I stumbled upon Inspire Advisors via a mutual friend and was thrilled to find Inspire Insights <take a moment to open a new page and check that out>. Liking what I found on their website, I contacted their marketing team and started making new friends immediately. The folks at Inspire are refreshingly different! Very much like stumbling upon old-school Journalism (which is sorely lacking today), the people I’ve spoken with at Inspire genuinely care and are not afraid to ask the important questions.

NOTE 1: We’re working on getting CEO Robert Netzly as a guest on the UnWoke.Academy podcast. Stay tuned…

NOTE 2: The primary motivation behind finding and choosing to work with Inspire is their defined research. Too much of what now constitutes woke-Left investment due diligence is corrupted and ill-defined. “ESG”, “CRT/DEI”, the corporate-profit-at-all-costs, Big-Box structure of many large financial firms, and supposed “green initiatives” and their associated Federal grant dollars, along with undue pressure from Globalist “Corporate Equity Index”, artificially manipulate markets, often pressuring money into bad investments. Having clearly defined investment due diligence parameters is refreshing and needed!

