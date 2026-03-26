Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) 2026 Proxy Vote Alert

From: Financial PMA + UnWoke.Academy

Interactive Brokers’ Annual Meeting is virtual on April 23, 2026, 9:30 a.m. EDT

The proxy contains only four management proposals — no shareholder proposals. There are no explicit ESG/DEI weighting in current executive pay metrics. However, the company publishes annual Sustainability Reports (2024/2023/2022), maintains a dedicated Sustainability department, and runs “Our People” initiatives including ERGs. The Nominating & Corporate Governance Committee oversees sustainability, environmental, and social matters. Board skills matrix includes sustainability expertise.

Our joint recommendation — send a clear accountability signal. Do not default to management’s “FOR” slate.

Proposal 1 – Election of Directors: WITHHOLD (or AGAINST) on all nominees. The full board (via Nominating & Corporate Governance Committee) oversees sustainability/ESG; William Peterffy’s explicit ESG credentials and the skills matrix are direct red flags.

Proposal 2 – Ratify Auditor (Deloitte): FOR. Purely operational/financial; no ideological conflict.

Proposal 3 – Advisory Say-on-Pay: AGAINST. While current metrics are clean, the broader leadership culture (ESG oversight, DEI initiatives, sustainability reporting) remains misaligned. Advisory “against” votes are a proven tool to force compensation committee review.

Proposal 4 – Stock Incentive Plan Amendment: AGAINST. Ten-year extension rewards the same ESG/DEI-oriented team with material future dilution potential. Force tighter alignment first.

Shareholders serious about merit, fiduciary duty, and keeping corporations focused on business — not social agendas — should send this clear signal.

Review the full proxy at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/IBKR2026

Financial PMA | UnWoke.Academy

Protecting capital from woke capitalism.

This communication is not investment advice and is not a suggestion to purchase or sell anything. If you already own IBKR, and are a conservative patriot, consider voting in the above way.