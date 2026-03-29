Inventrust Properties Corp. (IVT) Proxy Vote Alert

From: Financial PMA + UnWoke.Academy

Inventrust Properties’ Annual Meeting is a virtual meeting on May 5, 2026, 9:00 a.m. CT via www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/IVT2026.

The proxy contains three management proposals — no shareholder proposals. Executive compensation is purely financial/performance-based (no ESG/DEI weighting). However, the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee oversees corporate responsibility strategy, initiatives, policies, and risks concerning environmental and social matters (including climate). The company publishes an annual Corporate Responsibility Report with five-year environmental reduction targets (GHG Scope 2, energy, water, waste), GRESB Real Estate Assessment participation, IREM Certified Sustainable Properties, Green Lease Leader Gold status, and 100% employee participation in Inclusion & Belonging (DEI) training, anti-harassment, and CR/ESG training.

According to quartr.com: “Annual meeting to vote on directors, auditor, and say-on-pay, with strong governance and ESG focus” (emphasis ours).

Our joint recommendation — send a clear accountability signal. Do not default to management’s “FOR” slate.

Proposal 1 – Election of Directors: WITHHOLD (or AGAINST) on all eight nominees. The full board (via Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee) oversees environmental/social/CR matters.

Proposal 2 – Ratify Auditor (KPMG): FOR. Purely operational/financial; no ideological conflict.

Proposal 3 – Advisory Say-on-Pay: AGAINST. While current metrics are financial-only, the broader leadership culture (ESG/CR oversight, Inclusion & Belonging training) remains misaligned. Advisory “against” votes force compensation committee review.

Shareholders serious about merit, fiduciary duty, and keeping corporations focused on business — not social agendas — should send this clear signal.

Review the full proxy here, hosted by quartr: https://quartr.com/companies/inventrust-properties-corp_11727

Financial PMA | UnWoke.Academy

Protecting capital from woke capitalism.