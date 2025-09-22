Jonathan R. Broadbent, summary history

1996: President: Minuteman Press of Solon, Ohio – custom printing services

1996-2012: Board Member/Member; Beachwood Chamber Commerce (Volunteer activity)

1996-1998: Volunteer: Centers for Families & Children (Volunteer activity)

1997: Founder & President: Northeast Ohio Sport & Social Club (Volunteer activity)

1999: Co-Founder, Beachwood Young Professionals; Beachwood Chamber of Commerce (Volunteer activity)

2002-2006: National Director of Retirement Plans: Third-Party Administrator

2002-2006: Guest Speaker/Presenter, topic: Finance; Northeastern Ohio Education Association (NEOEA)

2003: President, HeadWay; HealthSpace Cleveland (Volunteer activity)

2003-2005: Partner; Playhouse Square Partners (Volunteer activity)

2003: Developed nationally recognized Fiduciary Documentation Processes for Responsible Plan Fiduciaries

2006: Developed Plan Sponsor Fee Disclosure for major Wall Street firm (six years before legally mandated), uncovering conflicts of interest

2007: Board Member; Dancing Wheels (Volunteer activity)

2008: Regional Director; Elite Women Around the World (Volunteer activity)

2008: Organizer, 20-year reunion committee; Shaker Heights High School (Volunteer activity)

2009-2014: Board, Executive Committee, & Chair of New Leaders; City Club of Cleveland (Volunteer activity)

2009: Business Development Specialist: ERISA Compliance/Operations for national Broker/Dealer firm, headed certain RIA operations

2010: Launched www.FeeBased401k.com and www.FeeBased403b.com, which disrupted workplace retirement plans two years before mandated Fee & Conflict of Interest Disclosures

2011: Speaker: Ohio Society of CPAs annual Tax Conference, re: Fee Disclosures

2011: Patents filed for PlanPerks™ incentive rewards program for retirement savers

2011: Talent Dividend Task Force Steering Committee; Northeast Ohio Council on Higher Education (Volunteer activity)

2012: Member; Gilmour Men’s Club (Volunteer activity)

2012: Task Force; Cleveland Museum of Art’s International Cleveland Communities Advancement (“ICCA”) (Volunteer activity)

2013: Founded Plan Partners LLC RIA for Fiduciary Consulting & Advisory Services

2015: Plan Partners recognized by Financial Times among Top 401(k) Advisers in the U.S.

2016: Business Consultant: Superior Capital Management – aided in business succession

2015-2017: Advisory Board of OwlShares™ OWLanalytics™ as ERISA Fiduciary Expert

2015: Leadership team at TDF Builder™ (patented Custom Target Date Portfolio implementation)

2015: Founding Board, Host, Moderator, and Experts Panel Speaker; inaugural Excel401k Conference

2015: Co-Founder: PlanExam – operational compliance examinations (“§3(21) Exams” for ERISA-governed Plans

2019: President: Beachwood Gun Club: education & training for safety & firearms (Volunteer activity)

2020: Co-Founder: PayLink IRA – payroll deduct IRAs

2020: Board Member: Beachwood 100 – supporting First Responders (Volunteer activity)

2021-2024: Chair & Territory Lead – Protect Ohio Children

2022: Co-created Ohio’s Academic Accountability Project

2022 - present: Geauga County Republican Party Central Committeeman

2022 - present: Founder & Spokesperson; UnWoke Investing, UnWoke.Academy, & The Financial PMA

2022 - present: National Voice of Precinct Strategy, with Dan Schultz (in Ohio: Ohio Precinct Strategy)

2022 - present: Co-host of Ohio Political News

2022 - present: team lead of Assemble X Ohio

2022 - present: creator of Ohio RINO Hunters

2023: Featured in Newsmax documentary Transforming America, about the trans movement being used to reshape young American minds and American politics.

2025: Featured in upcoming documentary Bad Apples (releasing in early October, 2025) about efforts to leverage America’s government-run schools to fundamentally re-shape the country, focusing on the power of teacher’s unions.

Additional notes:

Jonathan has been cage-diving with Great White sharks, has jumped from airplanes, once took 3rd place in the Glock Sport Shooting Foundation indoor Regionals, he’s been on stage with band Fishbone, met Lynard Skynard, has an iMDB page, briefly lived in Germany as an exchange student, and spent a day in East Berlin before the wall came down. He has done nearly every type of construction and occasionally works on cars.