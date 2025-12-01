Jonathan R. Broadbent, summary history

2025: Radio personality on Voice of Geauga (launching December 2, 2025 on 101.5fm/1330am WINT).

2025: Featured in upcoming documentary Bad Apples (releasing in early October, 2025) about efforts to divert America’s government-run schools to fundamentally re-shape the country, focusing on the power of teacher’s unions.

2023: Featured in Newsmax documentary Transforming America, about the trans movement being used to reshape young American minds and American politics.

2022 - present: creator of Ohio RINO Hunters.

2022 - present: team lead of Assemble X Ohio.

2022 - present: Co-host of Ohio Political News.

2022 - present: National Voice of Precinct Strategy, with Dan Schultz (in Ohio: Ohio Precinct Strategy).

2022 - present: Founder & Spokesperson; UnWoke Investing, UnWoke.Academy, & The Financial PMA.

2022 - present: Geauga County Republican Party Central Committeeman.

2022: Co-created Ohio’s Academic Accountability Project.

2021-2024: Chair & Territory Lead – Protect Ohio Children.

2020-2021: Board Member: Beachwood 100 – supporting First Responders.

2020: Co-Founder: PayLink IRA – payroll deduct IRAs.

2019: President: Beachwood Gun Club: education & training for safety & firearms.

2015: Co-Founder: PlanExam – operational compliance examinations (“§3(21) Exams” for ERISA-governed Plans.

2015: Founding Board, Host, Moderator, and Experts Panel Speaker; inaugural Excel401k Conference

2015: Leadership team at TDF Builder™ (patented Custom Target Date Portfolio implementation).

2015-2017: Advisory Board of OwlShares™ OWLanalytics™ as ERISA Fiduciary Expert - unpaid position.

2016: Business Consultant: Superior Capital Management – aided in business succession.

2015: Plan Partners recognized by Financial Times among Top 401(k) Advisers in the U.S.

2013: Founded Plan Partners LLC RIA for Fiduciary Consulting & Advisory Services.

2012: Task Force; Cleveland Museum of Art’s International Cleveland Communities Advancement (“ICCA”).

2012: Member; Gilmour Men’s Club.

2011: Talent Dividend Task Force Steering Committee; Northeast Ohio Council on Higher Education.

2011: Patents filed for PlanPerks™ incentive rewards program for retirement savers.

2010: Launched www.FeeBased401k.com and www.FeeBased403b.com, disrupting workplace retirement plans typical payment schemes.

2009: Business Development Specialist: ERISA Compliance/Operations for national Broker/Dealer firm, headed certain RIA operations.

2009-2014: Board, Executive Committee, & Chair of New Leaders; City Club of Cleveland.

2008: Organizer, 20-year reunion committee; Shaker Heights High School.

2008: Regional Director; Elite Women Around the World.

2007: Board Member; Dancing Wheels.

2006: Developed Plan Sponsor Fee Disclosure for major Wall Street firm, uncovering conflicts of interest & exposing fee schemes (six years before legally mandated).

2003: Developed nationally recognized fiduciary due diligence documentation processes for responsible plan fiduciaries.

2003-2005: Partner; Playhouse Square Partners.

2003: President, HeadWay at HealthSpace Cleveland.

2002-2006: Guest Speaker/Presenter, topic: Finance; Northeastern Ohio Education Association (NEOEA).

2002-2006: National Director of Retirement Plans: Third-Party Administrator.

1999: Co-Founder, Beachwood Young Professionals; Beachwood Chamber of Commerce.

1997: Founder & President: Northeast Ohio Sport & Social Club.

1996-1998: Volunteer: Centers for Families & Children.

1996-2012: Board Member/Member; Beachwood Chamber Commerce.

1996: Owner/President: Minuteman Press of Solon, Ohio. (Purchased distressed, soon after college, made profitable, and sold in 2002.)