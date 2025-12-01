Jonathan's Background (updated Dec. 2025)
Work & volunteer activities paint a picture of who we are and what we consider important
Jonathan R. Broadbent, summary history
2025: Radio personality on Voice of Geauga (launching December 2, 2025 on 101.5fm/1330am WINT).
2025: Featured in upcoming documentary Bad Apples (releasing in early October, 2025) about efforts to divert America’s government-run schools to fundamentally re-shape the country, focusing on the power of teacher’s unions.
2023: Featured in Newsmax documentary Transforming America, about the trans movement being used to reshape young American minds and American politics.
2022 - present: creator of Ohio RINO Hunters.
2022 - present: team lead of Assemble X Ohio.
2022 - present: Co-host of Ohio Political News.
2022 - present: National Voice of Precinct Strategy, with Dan Schultz (in Ohio: Ohio Precinct Strategy).
2022 - present: Founder & Spokesperson; UnWoke Investing, UnWoke.Academy, & The Financial PMA.
2022 - present: Geauga County Republican Party Central Committeeman.
2022: Co-created Ohio’s Academic Accountability Project.
2021-2024: Chair & Territory Lead – Protect Ohio Children.
2020-2021: Board Member: Beachwood 100 – supporting First Responders.
2020: Co-Founder: PayLink IRA – payroll deduct IRAs.
2019: President: Beachwood Gun Club: education & training for safety & firearms.
2015: Co-Founder: PlanExam – operational compliance examinations (“§3(21) Exams” for ERISA-governed Plans.
2015: Founding Board, Host, Moderator, and Experts Panel Speaker; inaugural Excel401k Conference
2015: Leadership team at TDF Builder™ (patented Custom Target Date Portfolio implementation).
2015-2017: Advisory Board of OwlShares™ OWLanalytics™ as ERISA Fiduciary Expert - unpaid position.
2016: Business Consultant: Superior Capital Management – aided in business succession.
2015: Plan Partners recognized by Financial Times among Top 401(k) Advisers in the U.S.
2013: Founded Plan Partners LLC RIA for Fiduciary Consulting & Advisory Services.
2012: Task Force; Cleveland Museum of Art’s International Cleveland Communities Advancement (“ICCA”).
2012: Member; Gilmour Men’s Club.
2011: Talent Dividend Task Force Steering Committee; Northeast Ohio Council on Higher Education.
2011: Patents filed for PlanPerks™ incentive rewards program for retirement savers.
2010: Launched www.FeeBased401k.com and www.FeeBased403b.com, disrupting workplace retirement plans typical payment schemes.
2009: Business Development Specialist: ERISA Compliance/Operations for national Broker/Dealer firm, headed certain RIA operations.
2009-2014: Board, Executive Committee, & Chair of New Leaders; City Club of Cleveland.
2008: Organizer, 20-year reunion committee; Shaker Heights High School.
2008: Regional Director; Elite Women Around the World.
2007: Board Member; Dancing Wheels.
2006: Developed Plan Sponsor Fee Disclosure for major Wall Street firm, uncovering conflicts of interest & exposing fee schemes (six years before legally mandated).
2003: Developed nationally recognized fiduciary due diligence documentation processes for responsible plan fiduciaries.
2003-2005: Partner; Playhouse Square Partners.
2003: President, HeadWay at HealthSpace Cleveland.
2002-2006: Guest Speaker/Presenter, topic: Finance; Northeastern Ohio Education Association (NEOEA).
2002-2006: National Director of Retirement Plans: Third-Party Administrator.
1999: Co-Founder, Beachwood Young Professionals; Beachwood Chamber of Commerce.
1997: Founder & President: Northeast Ohio Sport & Social Club.
1996-1998: Volunteer: Centers for Families & Children.
1996-2012: Board Member/Member; Beachwood Chamber Commerce.
1996: Owner/President: Minuteman Press of Solon, Ohio. (Purchased distressed, soon after college, made profitable, and sold in 2002.)