KB Home (KBH) Proxy Vote Alert

From: Financial PMA + UnWoke.Academy

KB Home’s Annual Meeting is virtual webcast on April 23, 2026, 9:00 a.m. PT.

The proxy contains three management proposals — no shareholder proposals. Executive compensation is primarily tied to financial and operational metrics (no explicit ESG/DEI weighting disclosed in the current program). However, the full Board of Directors oversees the company’s sustainability program as part of overall business strategy, with two directors serving as liaisons to management on sustainability matters. KB Home publishes its 18th annual Sustainability Report has explicit board-level consideration of diversity (race, ethnicity, gender, etc.) in director selection — currently highlighting that ~50% of directors are women or racial/ethnic minorities.

Our joint recommendation — send a clear accountability signal. Do not default to management’s “FOR” slate.

Proposal 1 – Election of Directors: WITHHOLD (or AGAINST) on all 10 nominees. The full board oversees sustainability strategy; multiple directors are tied to the ongoing ESG-focused approach and diversity policy.

Proposal 2 – Advisory Say-on-Pay: AGAINST. While current metrics are primarily financial, the broader leadership culture (sustainability oversight and reporting) remains misaligned. Advisory “against” votes force compensation committee review.

Proposal 3 – Ratify Auditor (Ernst & Young): FOR. Purely operational/financial; no ideological conflict.

Shareholders serious about merit, fiduciary duty, and keeping corporations focused on business — not social agendas — should send this clear signal.

Review the full proxy at www.kbhome.com/investor/proxy

Financial PMA | UnWoke.Academy

Protecting capital from woke capitalism.