Landstar Systems, Inc. (LSTR)

From: Financial PMA + UnWoke.Academy

Landstar’s 2026 Annual Meeting is virtual on May 5, 2026, 9:00 a.m. ET via: http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/LSTR2026

The proxy contains three management proposals — no shareholder proposals. Executive compensation is performance-based and financial/operational (DEPS, operating income, TSR, strategic goals; no ESG/DEI weighting). However, the Corporate Governance, Nominating and Sustainability Committee has formal charter oversight of corporate responsibility initiatives, including environmental stewardship and social matters. The company publishes a board diversity matrix highlighting gender and racial/ethnic composition, rather than a purely merit-based system.

The proposals are:

Election of nine directors (Homaira Akbari, David G. Bannister, J. Barr Blanton, Melanie M. Hart, James L. Liang, Frank A. Lonegro – CEO, Diana M. Murphy, George P. Scanlon, Teresa L. White). Ratification of KPMG LLP as independent auditor for 2026. Advisory (non-binding) say-on-pay on named executive officer compensation.

Our joint recommendation — send a clear accountability signal. Do not default to management’s “FOR” slate.

Proposal 1 – Election of Directors: WITHHOLD (or AGAINST) on all nine nominees. The full board (via the Corporate Governance, Nominating and Sustainability Committee) oversees environmental stewardship and social matters.

Proposal 2 – Ratify Auditor (KPMG): FOR. Purely operational/financial; no ideological conflict.

Proposal 3 – Advisory Say-on-Pay: AGAINST. While current metrics are financial/operational, the broader leadership culture (sustainability oversight and corporate responsibility program) remains misaligned. Advisory “against” votes force compensation committee review.

Shareholders serious about merit, fiduciary duty, and keeping corporations focused on business — not social agendas — should send this clear signal.

Review the full proxy at https://www.investor.landstar.com/sec-filings

Financial PMA | UnWoke.Academy

Protecting capital from woke capitalism.