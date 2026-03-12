Live with Jonathan Broadbent

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of UnWoke.AcademySubscribe to watchLive with Jonathan BroadbentA recording from Jonathan Broadbent's live videoJonathan BroadbentMar 12, 2026∙ Paid1ShareThank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.Get more from Jonathan Broadbent in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appListen to this episode with a 7-day free trialSubscribe to UnWoke.Academy to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.Start trialAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inUnWoke.AcademySubscribeAuthorsJonathan BroadbentRecent PostsMarket Minute: Texas, U.S. Energy, & allegations of market manipulationMar 10 • Jonathan BroadbentEnergy Dominance: UnWoke.Academy + Financial PMA: Deep-dive, week 2Mar 5 • Jonathan BroadbentLive with Jonathan Broadbent: UnWoke.Academy + Financial PMAFeb 25 • Jonathan BroadbentFree Market gains, consolidation loses. UnWoke.Academy + Financial PMA Jan 21 • Jonathan BroadbentMerry Christmas & Happy New Year, from UnWoke.Academy. Dec 23, 2025 • Jonathan BroadbentUnWoke.Academy Ep. 160Dec 12, 2025 • Jonathan BroadbentUnWoke.Academy Ep. 159Dec 12, 2025 • Jonathan Broadbent