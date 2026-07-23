Weekly Wednesday LIVESTREAM

In this eye-opening episode, Jonathan Broadbent confronts the troubling reality of technology designed for children, revealing its invasive data mining practices and potential threats to privacy. Guest Sean Tarrio from mark37.com dives deep into the world of surveillance. In schools, shocking revelations about how educational institutions can access student webcams without consent, drawing on the infamous case of Blake Robbins and the Lower Merion School District. This lapse in ethics raises critical questions about our freedoms as citizens in an increasingly monitored society. As they unpack the financial backing that fuels this relentless surveillance landscape, listeners will gain insight into the corporate interests involved, the political pressures at play, and the social ramifications of allowing our children to interact with technologies fraught with risk. With bold commentary and critical analysis, this episode urges us all to reconsider who is watching our children and why it matters. From creepy smart devices to the larger implications of corporate control, Broadbent and Tarrio challenge us to think twice before we embrace the ever-expanding tech landscape. Prepare to be informed, astonished, and motivated to take action as they explore the intersection of education, technology, and our fundamental rights. Tune in for an enlightening discussion that tackles the chorus of voices warning against the dangers lurking behind seemingly innocent devices.

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