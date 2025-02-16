Make America Healthy Again
What about Big-Pharma?
#MAHA? As the world calls for medical accountability, Wall Street instead seems interested in propping up Big-Pharma.
It looks like Woke Wall Street is at it again... When certain stocks seem poised to falter, financial news & media come out promoting it, arguably propping it up short-term.
Pro-tip: watch for high profile selling in the coming months, as RFK Jr follows through on his promises.
In the image below we see popular financial site Morningstar pushing a lineup of ETFs that are subtly loaded with Big-Pharma (Image/source: Morningstar .com)
Don't be surprised to find these and other Pharma showing up in your IRA, 401(k), or other accounts. If there is a reckoning, as many people/countries clearly hope, woke managers will likely fail to protect average investors, while elites will once again make out.
Watch for loading up on Big-Pharma stocks by woke investment managers.
A quick check on Morningstar show us the top buyers of Pfizer stock: Vanguard, Schwab, and Fidelity.
