#MAHA? As the world calls for medical accountability, Wall Street instead seems interested in propping up Big-Pharma.

It looks like Woke Wall Street is at it again... When certain stocks seem poised to falter, financial news & media come out promoting it, arguably propping it up short-term.

Pro-tip: watch for high profile selling in the coming months, as RFK Jr follows through on his promises.

In the image below we see popular financial site Morningstar pushing a lineup of ETFs that are subtly loaded with Big-Pharma (Image/source: Morningstar .com)

Don't be surprised to find these and other Pharma showing up in your IRA, 401(k), or other accounts. If there is a reckoning, as many people/countries clearly hope, woke managers will likely fail to protect average investors, while elites will once again make out.

Watch for loading up on Big-Pharma stocks by woke investment managers.

A quick check on Morningstar show us the top buyers of Pfizer stock: Vanguard, Schwab, and Fidelity.

UnWoke.Academy research

@unwokeinvesting