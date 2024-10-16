I read the following quote from Marcia Angell and immediately knew I had to write something on it.

It is simply no longer possible to believe much of the clinical research that is published, or to rely on the judgment of trusted physicians or authoritative medical guidelines. I take no pleasure in this conclusion, which I reached slowly and reluctantly over my two decades as an editor of The New England Journal of Medicine.

- Marcia Angell

For a shocking example of this truth, watch our August 30th discussion with Tom Haviland & Laura Kasner:

Here’s the thing that gets me about Ms. Angell’s quote: the same holds true of Finance. Keep reading, this where Parallel Economy comes in…

If she instead worked in Finance, Ms. Angell might say:

It is simply no longer possible to believe much of Wall Street, banking, or authoritative financial journals. I take no pleasure in this conclusion, which I reached slowly and reluctantly over my two-plus decades working in Institutional Finance.

Allow me to elaborate. When I say that “woke” invaded Wall Street long ago and that Wall Street turned their collective back on America and the West - now working regularly in direct opposition to American interests - I don’t just mean that Globalist far-Left institutions are allegedly funneling our hard-earned dollars into the Chinese Communist Party (more on this can be found here: BlackRock in China: Nuclear buildup underwritten in part by leading Wall Street firm, report says and in my conversation with National Security Index Founder Justin Bernier:

I’m also referring to the financial world casting aside established norms and best practices seemingly overnight in favor of… what? We call it “woke”, but what exactly is it?

Financial firms throw around terms like “Environmental, Social, & Governance” (“ESG” for short) and “Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion” (“DEI” for short). Many now produce marketing materials and websites that sound as if they’re on the verge of solving all the worlds problems. Surely we’ll all have a greener, brighter, happier, more vibrant and Just future, full of harmony and social justice, if only we follow along and give them all our money unquestioningly. But what do these virtuous-sounding terms actually mean and what’s the actual application?! Are we being lied to (again) under the feel-good banner of Doing Good? All indications are, yes.

The process of seeking out and valuing good, sound investments, known as Due Diligence - what we in the business call fundamentals - has been shoved to the side in favor of opaque, ill-defined investment narratives that nobody seems interested in defining. The answer, invariably, seems to be, “don’t worry about what our funds are investing in, we’re doing important ‘ESG work’”… followed by, “how dare you question the important ESG work we’re doing, don’t you care about the world?” Which is often accompanied by “how dare you question DEI, are you racist?” These jarring accusations are meant to distract, causing the inquirer to wither. Some might; however, when I’m told I mustn’t look under the hood, I find that I must.

Here’s an analogy I use: imagine if all realtors suddenly stopped discussing the building’s structure, age of the roof, appliances, A/C, and amenities and instead began selling properties based upon Feng Shui? Imagine realtors telling buyers that certain properties feel like they have an aligned aura, with a clear magnetic alignment. Sounds silly, right? Naturally, buyers of the property would want clear definitions and proof.

A final observations, and then I’ll get to the Parallel Economy answers…

Back when people had a stock broker, you knew what you were invested in. Always. You often would discuss it with your Broker, get his/her logic behind the purchase or sale, and a list of your actual investments showed up on your statement. Funds changed all that. Now that many people are investing via funds, it’s difficult to know where your money actually ends up. This is by design, I believe.

As we’ve been discussing on UnWoke.Academy, the unholy result of people not knowing where their money actually gets invested, coupled with the cloudy new world of virtue-signaling (“ESG”, “DEI”, etc.) is that vast numbers of investors are being funneled into supporting things they likely otherwise wouldn’t. This 93 second brief video helps illustrate this point:

This unnatural redirection of global capital into scant few companies is driving up capitalization of a small number of Globalist companies to preposterous bubble-levels, while drying up markets for small business enterprise.

Sneak peek: Yosemite Sam will release this week, you won’t want to miss this reveal!

Now would be a good time to deep-dive into the possibilities of David Rogers Webb’s book The Great Taking, but since we’ve already dedicated five episodes to covering this, we’ll move on to how we fix these issues. Unfamiliar with startling ideas presented in The Great Taking? Skim through UnWoke.Academy archives or click here for a recap I did from the Epoch Times. This YouTube video also does a good job of covering the issue:

Parallel Economy:

Freedom Loving Patriots are hard at work building and maintaining Western Values and fighting for your independence and personal autonomy, along with free market ideals.

UnWoke has commented on things like Coign, the credit card for conservatives, and Old Glory Bank, designed to be un-cancelable, along with AlignPay which is a conservative alternative to far-Left PayPal. Pro-freedom patriots are busy the world over creating and developing all sorts of new ways for the values we hold dear to re-surface. Inspire Advisors’ - that’s where Financial Advisors Matt & Drew work - offers a great web-tool called Inspire Insight where you can check on the corporate behavior of potential or existing investments. Remember: Vote Your Values.

For our part, we’re creating and encouraging all sorts of ways to Defund the Woke! On July 4th, UnWoke.Academy launched The Financial PMA, a private membership association for true Patriot Conservatives. We’ve lined up Matt & Drew for personal Financial Planning. Founder Jonathan Broadbent has moved to fiduciary consulting. And UnWoke.Academy continues to blow the whistle on Woke “Wall Street.” As we continue to expose the woke-Left influence on the world of Finance, we’re honored to be on this journey with you.

NOTE: we’re not affiliated with any of the above companies, although we do now have a business arrangement with Matt & Drew; they’ve agreed to share back some of what they earn if you decide to work with them as your new Financial Advisors. They’re great and will steer you out of woke stuff and into better investments you can be proud to own.