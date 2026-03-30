Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH)

From: Financial PMA + UnWoke.Academy

Molina Healthcare’s Annual Meeting is virtual, May 6, 2026, 10:00 a.m. ET, via: http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MOH2026

The proxy contains five management proposals — no shareholder proposals. Executive compensation is primarily financial and operational (adjusted net income per share, individual performance; no explicit ESG/DEI weighting). However, the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee has formal oversight of environmental, health & safety, corporate social responsibility, corporate governance, sustainability, and public policy matters. The company publishes an annual Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report (2025 edition posted), highlights programs addressing social determinants of health and health equity (with sustainability emphasis) as a key skill in the board skills matrix.

The proposals are:

Election of ten directors (one-year terms until 2027). Advisory (non-binding) say-on-pay on named executive officer compensation. Ratification of Ernst & Young LLP as independent auditor for 2026. Amendment to the 2025 Equity Incentive Plan (increase share reserve by 1,500,000 shares). Amendment to the Certificate of Incorporation to permit stockholders to call special meetings (20% ownership threshold for one year).

Our joint recommendation — send a clear accountability signal. Do not default to management’s “FOR” slate.

Proposal 1 – Election of Directors: WITHHOLD (or AGAINST) on all ten nominees. The full board (via Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee) oversees ESG/sustainability/corporate responsibility; the skills matrix and health equity emphasis are direct red flags.

Proposal 2 – Advisory Say-on-Pay: AGAINST. While current metrics are financial, the broader leadership culture (ESG oversight, sustainability reporting) remains misaligned. Advisory “against” votes force compensation committee review.

Proposal 3 – Ratify Auditor (Ernst & Young): FOR. Purely operational/financial; no ideological conflict.

Proposal 4 – Equity Incentive Plan Amendment: AGAINST. Material increase in shares creates dilution to reward the same ESG/corporate responsibility-oriented team. Force tighter alignment first.

Proposal 5 – Charter Amendment (Special Meetings): FOR. The 20% ownership threshold is reasonable and not the low-percentage activist tool these organizations typically oppose; aligns with the board and conservative governance principles.

Shareholders serious about merit, fiduciary duty, and keeping corporations focused on business — not social agendas — should send this clear signal.

Review the full proxy at https://www.stocktitan.net/sec-filings/MOH/def-14a-molina-healthcare-inc-definitive-proxy-statement-bba8974b019b.html

Financial PMA | UnWoke.Academy

Protecting capital from woke capitalism.