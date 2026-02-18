More Freebies
Get your copies and put them to use right away!
The following two FREE templates could save American workers $37 billion per year. Grab yours today. Simply copy and paste onto your company’s letterhead (make sure you have permission), and send to your Plan Advisors right away. You may wish to review this with your attorney first - feel free to alter as you’d like.
Comprehensive Disclosure of All Fees
[On Your Company Letterhead]
[Date]
[Plan Advisor’s Name]
[Plan Advisor’s Firm Name]
[Advisor’s Address]
[City, State, ZIP Code]
Dear [Plan Advisor’s Name],
Subject: Request for Comprehensive Disclosure of All Fees, Compensation, and Profits Associated with the [Your Company Name] Retirement Plan
As the Plan Sponsor of the [Your Company Name] Retirement Plan (the “Plan”), we are dedicated to upholding our fiduciary responsibilities related to the Plan and ensuring the highest levels of transparency, accountability, and cost-effectiveness. Toward this end, we are formally requesting a full and detailed disclosure of all fees, compensation, profits, and any other forms of remuneration that you, your firm, or any affiliated entities have receive, related to the Plan.
This request encompasses all sources of revenue derived from or related to the Plan, including but not limited to services provided for investment advice, recordkeeping, administration, brokerage, insurance, or any other plan-related activities. We require this information for the period from January 1, 2025 to the present, broken down by source where applicable, and aggregated into a total figure. Please include the following specific categories, along with any others that may apply:
12b-1 Fees: Any distribution or service fees paid by mutual funds or other investment vehicles held in the Plan.
Kickbacks: Any rebates, refunds, or informal payments received from third parties in exchange for services or referrals related to the Plan.
Overrides: Additional commissions or bonuses based on sales volume, performance thresholds, or other incentives tied to Plan assets or investments.
Finder’s Fees: Compensation for introducing or referring the Plan to investment products, service providers, or other entities.
Advisory Fees: Fees charged for investment advisory services, portfolio management, or fiduciary consulting provided to the Plan.
Commissions: Brokerage commissions, sales loads, or transaction-based fees generated from trades or investments within the Plan.
Insurance Commissions: Commissions or overrides from annuities, life insurance products, or other insurance-related offerings included in or linked to the Plan.
Other Forms of Compensation: This includes, without limitation, revenue sharing arrangements, sub-transfer agent (sub-TA) fees, administrative fees, recordkeeping fees, soft-dollar arrangements, conference or marketing allowances, shelf-space payments, directed brokerage credits, float income, or any indirect compensation from affiliates, vendors, or investment managers. Please disclose any conflicts of interest or potential biases arising from these revenue sources.
We request that this disclosure be provided in a clear, itemized format, including:
The source of each fee or payment (e.g., specific mutual fund, service provider, or affiliate).
The method of calculation (e.g., percentage of assets under management, flat fee, or per-transaction).
The total amount received for each category and in aggregate.
Any allocations or distributions of these amounts to you personally, your firm, or related parties.
If any of the requested information is not applicable or amounts to zero, please explicitly state so for each category. We expect this information to be delivered in writing within 45 days from the date of this letter. Should you require any additional details about the Plan to fulfill this request, please contact me directly at [your phone number] or [your email address].
Your cooperation in providing this transparent accounting will help us continue to evaluate and optimize the Plan’s structure for the benefit of our participants. Thank you for your attention to this important matter.
Sincerely,
[Your Full Name]
[Your Position, e.g., Plan Sponsor or Human Resources Director]
[Your Company Name]
[Your Phone Number]
[Your Email Address]
Comprehensive Disclosure of All Current and Potential Conflicts of Interest
[On Your Company Letterhead]
[Date]
[Plan Advisor’s Name]
[Plan Advisor’s Firm Name]
[Advisor’s Address]
[City, State, ZIP Code]
Dear [Plan Advisor’s Name],
Subject: Request for Comprehensive Disclosure of All Current and Potential Conflicts of Interest Related to the [Your Company Name] Retirement Plan
As the Plan Sponsor of the [Your Company Name] Retirement Plan (the “Plan”), we are committed to fulfilling our fiduciary duties by ensuring that all advice and services provided to the Plan are objective, unbiased, and in the best interests of our participants, or that any conflicts of interest are fully understood and properly disclosed. To support this, we are formally requesting a full, clear, and plain English breakdown of all current or potential conflicts of interest that may affect you, your firm, your parent firm, any associated or affiliated firms, or any other entities involved in providing guidance or services to the Plan. This includes any impediments that could hinder the provision of clear, objective, and unbiased fiduciary advice.
We require this disclosure to cover all aspects of your relationship with the Plan, including investment recommendations, service provider selections, fee structures, and any other advisory or administrative roles. Please provide the information in straightforward, non-technical language, avoiding jargon where possible, and explain any necessary terms simply. The disclosure should address the period from January 1, 2025 to the present, and also outline any foreseeable future conflicts. Include, but do not limit to, the following categories:
Revenue Sharing and Incentive Arrangements: Any agreements where you or your firm receive payments, rebates, or other benefits from investment managers, mutual funds, insurance companies, or service providers based on the Plan’s assets, investments, or referrals (e.g., 12b-1 fees, sub-TA fees, or soft-dollar credits).
Affiliations and Ownership Interests: Any ownership stakes, partnerships, or affiliations between your firm (or its parent/associated entities) and investment products, funds, broker-dealers, insurance providers, or other vendors recommended or used in the Plan.
Compensation Structures: Details on how your compensation (e.g., commissions, bonuses, overrides, or performance-based incentives) might influence recommendations, such as preferring higher-fee products that generate more revenue for you or your firm.
Securities Lending, Cash Float, and Similar Arrangements: Any participation in securities lending programs, use of cash float (including interest earned on uninvested cash or sweep accounts), collateral management fees, or other revenue-generating practices related to the Plan’s assets that could create financial incentives or conflicts (e.g., earning income from lending Plan-held securities or retaining interest on cash balances.
Dual Roles or Services: Situations where you or your firm act in multiple capacities (e.g., as both advisor and broker, or providing both fiduciary advice and selling insurance products), and how these roles could create biases.
Personal or Firm Investments (“selling from inventory”): Any investments held by you, your firm, or related parties in the same funds or products recommended to the Plan, or in competing options.
Marketing or Promotional Allowances: Payments or perks from third parties for promoting certain products, attending conferences, or securing shelf space in the Plan’s investment lineup.
Directed Brokerage or Trading Practices: Arrangements where trades are directed to specific brokers in exchange for research, credits, or other benefits that may not directly benefit the Plan.
Other Potential Impediments: Any legal, regulatory, or internal policies (e.g., non-compete clauses, exclusivity agreements, or pending litigation) that could affect your ability to provide unbiased advice; any history of regulatory violations or complaints related to conflicts; or external pressures from parent companies or affiliates.
For each identified conflict or potential impediment, please provide:
A plain English description of the conflict and how it arises.
The parties involved (e.g., specific firms, funds, or individuals).
The potential impact on the Plan or its participants (e.g., higher costs, suboptimal investments).
Any steps taken or planned to mitigate or eliminate the conflict (e.g., disclosures, recusals, or independent oversight).
If no conflicts exist in a category, explicitly state so.
We request this disclosure in a written, organized format—such as a bulleted or numbered list with clear headings—delivered within [specify timeframe, e.g., 30 days] from the date of this letter. If you need additional Plan details to complete this, please contact me at [your phone number] or [your email address]. Your transparent response will assist us in maintaining the integrity of the Plan and ensuring the best outcomes for our employees. Thank you for your cooperation. Sincerely, [Your Full Name]
[Your Position, e.g., Plan Sponsor or Human Resources Director]
[Your Company Name]
[Your Phone Number]
[Your Email Address]
Long before starting Plan Partners or UnWoke.Academy, I started FeeBased401k.com and later FeeBased403b.com. Seventeen years later, now nationally recognized, I’ve helped many employers in the U.S. switch to conflict-free plans, getting participants’ fees waved. - Founder, Jonathan Broadbent
A glimpse at the math:
Some estimates put the average fee participants in 401(k) Plans pay at around $350 per year, based upon national averages. Most or all of these fees are avoidable. Any fee avoided means more money in your account, all else being equal.
There are around $46 Trillion in U.S. retirement plans.
Roughly $11 Trillion of the $46 Trillion is in 401(k) Plans.
Most 401(k) Plans pay Plan Advisor fees; this means money consistently subtracted from your account.
There is no requirement that the people in the 401(k) Plan pay the fees; some employers choose to get those fees waved.
Many Plan Advisors have conflicts of interest, stemming from various/numerous ways that they may get paid.
UnWoke.Academy is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.