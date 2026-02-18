Comprehensive Disclosure of All Fees

As the Plan Sponsor of the [Your Company Name] Retirement Plan (the “Plan”), we are dedicated to upholding our fiduciary responsibilities related to the Plan and ensuring the highest levels of transparency, accountability, and cost-effectiveness. Toward this end, we are formally requesting a full and detailed disclosure of all fees, compensation, profits, and any other forms of remuneration that you, your firm, or any affiliated entities have receive, related to the Plan.

This request encompasses all sources of revenue derived from or related to the Plan, including but not limited to services provided for investment advice, recordkeeping, administration, brokerage, insurance, or any other plan-related activities. We require this information for the period from January 1, 2025 to the present, broken down by source where applicable, and aggregated into a total figure. Please include the following specific categories, along with any others that may apply:

12b-1 Fees: Any distribution or service fees paid by mutual funds or other investment vehicles held in the Plan.

Kickbacks: Any rebates, refunds, or informal payments received from third parties in exchange for services or referrals related to the Plan.

Overrides: Additional commissions or bonuses based on sales volume, performance thresholds, or other incentives tied to Plan assets or investments.

Finder’s Fees: Compensation for introducing or referring the Plan to investment products, service providers, or other entities.

Advisory Fees: Fees charged for investment advisory services, portfolio management, or fiduciary consulting provided to the Plan.

Commissions: Brokerage commissions, sales loads, or transaction-based fees generated from trades or investments within the Plan.

Insurance Commissions: Commissions or overrides from annuities, life insurance products, or other insurance-related offerings included in or linked to the Plan.

Other Forms of Compensation: This includes, without limitation, revenue sharing arrangements, sub-transfer agent (sub-TA) fees, administrative fees, recordkeeping fees, soft-dollar arrangements, conference or marketing allowances, shelf-space payments, directed brokerage credits, float income, or any indirect compensation from affiliates, vendors, or investment managers. Please disclose any conflicts of interest or potential biases arising from these revenue sources.

We request that this disclosure be provided in a clear, itemized format, including:

The source of each fee or payment (e.g., specific mutual fund, service provider, or affiliate).

The method of calculation (e.g., percentage of assets under management, flat fee, or per-transaction).

The total amount received for each category and in aggregate.

Any allocations or distributions of these amounts to you personally, your firm, or related parties.

If any of the requested information is not applicable or amounts to zero, please explicitly state so for each category. We expect this information to be delivered in writing within 45 days from the date of this letter. Should you require any additional details about the Plan to fulfill this request, please contact me directly at [your phone number] or [your email address].

Your cooperation in providing this transparent accounting will help us continue to evaluate and optimize the Plan’s structure for the benefit of our participants. Thank you for your attention to this important matter.

