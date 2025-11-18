UnWoke.Academy

Operation 401(k) 5000

Giving MASSIVE amounts of money to We The People and America-first
Jonathan Broadbent
Nov 18, 2025

This 14 minute video can change lives for the better. Watch, share, and put this to good use, it’s a game-changer.

Objectives:

  • drop Plan Advisor fees to ZERO;

  • eliminate conflicts of interest;

  • expose bad or harmful investments;

  • bring back prudent due diligence; and

  • add options that fund America-first/Free-Market Economy.

It’s common during November & December each year for companies to conduct a review of their 401(k) offering. This year, let’s bring some refreshing, new conversation that’ sure to excite business leaders and workers!

I asked Grok to estimate the retirement savings shortfall in U.S. 401(k) Plans. Answer: $4.1 Trillion. The surest way to reduce or eliminate that: drop the fees.

