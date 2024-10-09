Grab some popcorn and join UnWoke.Academy for a short film (it’s only 87 seconds long).

People ask us questions about their funds and investment menus. “How woke are these?” We’ve decided to liven up our answer by putting it into a slide-show.

The funds represented here are a combination of some of the most common funds used in 401(k) plans and other sources. The names of companies you’re seeing are the underlying investments… in other words, what the fund invests in.

Red/negative numbers are bad, black/positive numbers are good. -100 is the worst score a company can get; positive 100 is the best possible score. This ranks the companies based upon their corporate behavior.

The source of the ranking can be found here. And if you like this approach, contact Matt & Drew and they’ll help you implement a better strategy that ISN’T woke. They’ll start with a customized Impact Report, just for you. Mention “UnWoke” and your Impact Report is free. BONUS: if you end up working with Matt & Drew at Inspire, a portion of the proceeds comes back to fund our work at UnWoke.Academy.

Curious about your funds? Send us names and we’ll look into them (we cannot promise to review every submission, but we’ll try. Send to: info@UnWokeInvesting.com.

P.S.: Investing involves risk. Investing in “woke” involves a new kind of risk – risk to U.S., the West, Western values, Capitalism, society, and the world as we know it. If you’re interested in NOT being invested in building and growing New World Order global tyranny, these are investments to avoid. If you like the idea of One World Government and Global Communism, you’re at the wrong place. As with any important decision in your life, do your own research, consult with trusted people around you, probably not “Wall Street”, and invest as you deem most appropriate. We are happy to share our insights, research, and suggestions, but ultimately, as with all other important decisions, it’s up to you how you proceed. The things we do and say at UnWoke.Academy are informational only and meant to elicit further conversation.