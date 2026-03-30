Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) Proxy Vote Alert

From: Financial PMA + UnWoke.Academy

Pfizer’s Annual Meeting is virtual on April 23, 2026, 9:00 a.m. EDT, via: https://meetnow.global/PFE2026

The proxy contains four or five management proposals plus at least one shareholder proposal (e.g., on independent chair). Executive compensation includes financial metrics with some pipeline and “ESG-related” or “culture & talent” elements that can adjust payouts (historical short-term incentives have incorporated an ESG scorecard; recent filings show continued sensitivity around non-financial goals). The Board (primarily via the Governance Committee) oversees responsible business practices, including ESG strategy, climate change, human capital management, DEI, political/lobbying activities, and reputational risks. Pfizer maintains a long-standing “responsible business” framework with priorities in equitable access, diversity, equity & inclusion (DEI), and climate change mitigation. It publishes ESG/Impact reports, has set climate and supplier targets, and emphasizes board and workforce “diversity.”

Our joint recommendation — send a clear accountability signal. Do not default to management’s “FOR” slate.

Proposal 1 – Election of Directors: WITHHOLD (or AGAINST) on all nominees. The full board (via Governance Committee) oversees ESG/responsible business, DEI, and climate strategy; the slate reflects ongoing diversity and ESG-aligned governance.

Proposal 2 – Ratify Auditor (KPMG): FOR. Purely operational/financial; no ideological conflict.

Proposal 3 – Advisory Say-on-Pay: AGAINST. Financial metrics dominate, but ESG-related/culture adjustments and broader leadership culture (DEI, climate oversight) remain misaligned. Advisory “against” votes force compensation committee review.

Proposal 4 – Stock Plan Amendment: AGAINST. Expands equity awards to reward the same ESG/DEI-oriented team; risks further dilution without tighter alignment to pure performance.

Any Shareholder Proposal (e.g., Independent Chair): Evaluate case-by-case, but generally lean AGAINST if it enables more activist/ESG pressure; these lenses typically support board recommendations against low-threshold or disruptive governance changes.

Shareholders serious about merit, fiduciary duty, and keeping corporations focused on business — not social agendas — should send this clear signal.

Review the full proxy at https://www.stocktitan.net/sec-filings/PFE/def-14a-pfizer-inc-definitive-proxy-statement-50609992df2b.html

Financial PMA | UnWoke.Academy

Protecting capital from woke capitalism.