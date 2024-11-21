By now, everyone in the Financial PMA has our Stock Watch List - these are the stocks we’re watching because we have high conviction that they match the values of UnWoke followers (Judeo-Christian, America-first, pro-Capitalist, Free Market, pro-Western-Values, Global but not pro-Communist, etc.). Not in the PMA and don’t want to be? No worries, we’ll still give you our research, read on…

We’re coaching people to build portfolios from this watch list because direct ownership eliminates or reduces management fees and is the best Know What You Own approach.

Breaking from Wall Street’s long history of pressing everyone into a few co-owned Globalist Financial Firms, we are agnostic about where the money is held. We encourage the use of discount brokerage accounts because they stand to save money. UnWoke and the Financial PMA can do this because we have zero incentive, financial, regulatory, or otherwise.

Soon we’ll have our Stock Watch List published on the website, here, along with our Fund Manager due diligence (mutual funds, exchange traded funds, etc.):

We’d now like to add a monthly - and perhaps soon, weekly - call to review and spotlight our Stock Watch List. If you’re a Member, thinking of becoming a Member, or would like to offer a suggestion, please let us know what day/time typically works best for you. We have technology to make people anonymous/hidden and hope to have as many actively participating as possible - this means ideas, questions, feedback, research, and experiences.

Wondering about what to do with your 401(k) or IRA? The Stock Watch List and all UnWoke.Academy guidance can be applied there too! With a little possible work on your side, we can coach you to encourage your employer to allow you to hold stocks directly in your 401(k). This is called a Self-Directed Brokerage Account (“SDBA” for short) ←click the link to read a Kiplinger article on it. Many workplace retirement plans offer SDBA. This allows you to go beyond the typical limited palette of investment options listed in your plan, shedding the management fees and investing directly (trading costs will apply). As for IRAs, nearly everywhere allow you to buy and hold stocks.

IMPORTANT NOTE: our lawyers expressly forbid us to publish our Stock Watch List openly. The liability is simply too great. Please know that we are providing perspective, thoughts, and research only, which is used to cultivate an investment club within our Financial PMA. If you’d like copies of our research to use elsewhere, contact us and we’ll share it; however, no Member or Trustee of the Financial PMA takes responsibility for whatever results. This includes, but is not limited to changes in guidance and return on investment.