This post goes out to our friend Gail. This was originally a social media post but she quickly pointed out that she couldn’t read the small print (because there’s a lot of detail in a small area). Here’s the message again, with blow-ups, for easier reading. Want to avoid funding these? go UnWoke…

Attention Conservative Friends:

Trying to fight abortion, while FUNDING abortion is a fool's errand. As always, follow the money.

These are the companies loaded into typical IRA and 401(k) Plans, because people seldom look at them.

Answer: UnWoke.Academy & Financial PMA

Source: Brave search

Source of top Institutional Investors information: Morningstar.com