Pro-Life?
Make sure you're not funding abortion, while you're trying to fight it.
This post goes out to our friend Gail. This was originally a social media post but she quickly pointed out that she couldn’t read the small print (because there’s a lot of detail in a small area). Here’s the message again, with blow-ups, for easier reading. Want to avoid funding these? go UnWoke…
Attention Conservative Friends:
Trying to fight abortion, while FUNDING abortion is a fool's errand. As always, follow the money.
These are the companies loaded into typical IRA and 401(k) Plans, because people seldom look at them.
Answer: UnWoke.Academy & Financial PMA
Source of top Institutional Investors information: Morningstar.com
